Whether you made a pilgrimage to the birthplace of 420 for the first time, or just chilled at your regular Weed Day haunts, this 420 we found the best in cannabis the Bay Area has to offer!
#1 Plain Jane
Their Mission:
Plain Jane was started to make CBD hemp flower products more accessible and affordable. Understanding the many different ways the consumer uses CBD, Plain Jane provides a broad selection of hemp-based products backed by lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and quality. Their hemp flower is sourced from small family farms whose strains have been bred to have the highest CBD-to-THC ratios possible.
Their Products:
CBD-rich flower and pre-rolls
CBD oils and tinctures
Cannabinoid capsules and infused edibles
CBD Topicals
Hemp-derived cannabinoid concentrates and distillates
plainjane.com ✣ @tryplainjane
#2 Happie
Their Mission:
Happie wants you to join their Happie Vibe Tribe. The company has made CBD-infused seltzers since 2021 and recently added THC products to their offerings. With 25mg of CBD, ocean-sourced minerals, and real fruit extracts, Happie is the choice for those that choose to pursue happiness.
Their Products:
CBD Seltzer
THC flower and pre-rolls
Look for Happie THC seltzer in California and Illinois - launching in 2023
drinkhappie.com ✣ @drinkhappie
#3 Esensia
Their Mission:
Marley Lovell and Ben Blake launched Esensia in 2015 with the mission to offer exceptional flower while exploring the cannabis plant and all her unique expressions. The duo painstakingly breed and select plants to create strains that flourish on their High Valley farm. This labor of love, devotion, and a lifetime commitment to the pursuit of quality has led to 11 Emerald Cup Awards and 5 California State Fair Awards.
Their Products:
Premium flower and pre-rolls
esensiagardens.com ✣ @esensiagardens
#4 Hemper
Their Mission:
Hemper’s mission is to deliver the highest quality experience and tobacco supplies every month, at one flat rate. Their subscription boxes come with everything to keep you stocked up and ready for your next smoke sesh. You pick the frequency of delivery and they take care of the rest.
Their Products:
Subscription and Theme Boxes
Pipes, bongs, water pipes, dab rigs
All the smoke stuff you didn’t know you needed
hemper.co ✣ @hempershop
#5 Blazy Susan
Their Mission:
The Blazy Susan mission is to help cannabis users get the most out of their smoking and rolling accessories while breaking down stigmas around the plant. Blazy Susan hopes to be a positive example of how to operate and lead the way in an industry often unfairly judged and criticized.
Their Products:
Blazy Susans
Rolling trays, Dab trays
Papers
Smoking and Dabbing accessories
blazysusan.com ✣ @blazysusan
#6 Official Gooniez
Their Mission:
As far as we can tell, Official Gooniez mission is to make the best flower possible. The company announced on IG that they are expanding with an ultimate goal of processing the material for flower and rosin extraction, and they committed to creating a sustainable operation.
Their Products:
Flower
@officialgooniez
#7 VIVOSUN
Their Mission:
VIVOSUN was founded with the mission to bring indoor growing to the larger world. Committed to offering the best for growers, VIVOSUN is focused on developing high-quality products designed to make growing equipment more accessible to new growers, and more powerful for professionals.
Their Products:
Smart Grow System, Grow Tent, Grow Light, Climate Control, Heat Mat, Hydroponic System, Gardening Accessories
vivosun.com ✣ @vivosun.official
#8 DewDrops
Their Mission:
DewDrops are the brainchild of DewPoint Farms’ Andelain Roy. Her mission was to make a simple, tasty drop to cool your senses and refresh your life. The micro-dose DewDrop, which contains 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD, is perfect for the canna-curious. Mellow and comforting, the peppermint and eucalyptus are said to provide quicker absorption for faster results, leaving you with a fresh mouth and a fresh mind.
Their Products:
Cannabis-Infused Honey Lemon Lozenges