Car insurance is legally required by most states, but the problem is that auto insurance rates are constantly changing across the country. And if you are a less experienced driver or have past driving violations, you may be paying even higher than average premiums each month.
Luckily, you can potentially save yourself hundreds of dollars each year on auto insurance by comparing insurance rates online. It can also be helpful if you intend on purchasing a new vehicle, as it informs you of how much it will cost to insure it before you buy it. All this can be accomplished by using a reliable auto insurance comparison site like Insurancey that is not only easily accessible but also free to use.
Overview of Insurancey
Insurancey is an online car insurance quote comparison platform linked to dozens of regional and national insurance companies to provide consumers with an easy way to access potentially lower premium rates.
The search engine is based on your criteria and personal details, as well as the type and amount of coverage you want. This ensures that you are accurately matched with a list of insurers that are most relevant to your specific profile. The process is also designed to be fast and efficient, so it won’t take long to fill out the online survey form.
You will only be required to share a few basic details about yourself and your vehicle, like the type of car, year of manufacture, how many miles you drive, its current mileage, etc. Within minutes, you will be instantly presented with a list of reputable auto insurance providers that can provide coverage in your area.
Unlike some other online comparison sites, Insurancey is unique in that it is completely free to use, so you don’t have to worry about making any type of financial commitment beforehand. The platform is also not a lead-generation engine, which means that there is no risk of your information being collected and spammed with promotional marketing messages.
They are also an independent and unbiased comparison service. This means that they are not tied to any single insurer, so you can be confident that all the quotes provided will be both accurate and fair. Insurancey even does well to provide inexperienced car owners with valuable information like how auto insurance works should they ever find themselves in an accident or collision.
Getting Free Auto Insurance Quotes from Insurancey: 3 Easy Steps
Finding the right insurance coverage with Insurancey is a fairly simple and straightforward process that requires minimal paperwork and presents no long wait times. However, you should bear in mind that Insurancey is not an insurer, so any information you share will only be used to create a profile that will field quotes from top insurers.
Step 1: You will need to go to Insurancey’s homepage and input your ZIP code to get started. At this point, you will be presented with an online survey form that will require you to share details such as your contact information, driving history, accident history, and car specifications like make and model, etc.
Step 2: Once the form is submitted, the platform will narrow down the insurance providers within its network that can present you with the relevant quotes and coverage options you need, based on your personal and vehicle profiles.
You should also remember that each insurer has unique determinants when generating quotes, so don’t be surprised if they all vary dramatically.
Step 3: Once you review the quotes and decide to choose an auto insurance policy, you will be redirected to the insurer's website, where you can either purchase a policy online or contact one of their agents to finalize the purchase process.
Alternatively, you have the option of starting the process over and making some changes to your coverage needs, which can give you other options to view and choose from.
Advantages of Using Insurancey
Out of all the numerous car insurance comparison sites online, Insurancey is one of the best in the industry, and for very good reason. For starters, it is an effective comparison site that has built a solid reputation for being able to help its users save money with minimal effort or investment needed.
The platform is completely free to use, and through a single page, it can instantly provide different car insurance quotes from multiple providers within minutes. This makes it easy to pinpoint the lowest premiums for the best possible coverage.
Insurancey’s search engine also does well to provide car owners with fast comparison results, with all the quotes being extracted directly from the insurance providers themselves. In other words, you won’t have to wait longer than a few minutes to access the information you need. Plus, you can be confident that the quotes being presented are both accurate and reliable.
The entire comparison process is also carried out online via Insurancey’s platform, from start to finish. As such, there is no need to submit any lengthy paperwork or visit any physical branches since the entire experience is meant to be hassle-free.
You just need to fill out the survey form, and you will be privy to all the potential auto insurance providers in your area and their coverages from the comfort of your own home. Insurancey is also partnered with dozens of licensed and reputable insurers across the country, both small and large.
Using the wide insurer network at Insurancey means that you will have access to a wide variety of insurance packages to choose from, which makes it easy for you to secure the right insurance coverage at some of the most competitive premiums that do well to cater to your budget and requirements.
In addition, Insurancey holds no allegiances to any one insurance provider. This means that all the quotes that you are presented with are accurate and fairly reflect the level of coverage being offered by each insurer. As such, you will be in a great position to choose the best deal possible.
What Kinds of Coverage Are Included in an Auto Insurance Package?
If you intend on purchasing a new car or just want to acquire new auto insurance, it is important that you take the time to understand the different types of coverage available.
Each one is unique in that some will protect you and your passengers, others will cover your vehicle, and some will protect any involved third parties. Also, some types of coverage are mandatory in certain states, while others are optional.
Some of the main types of coverages that are typically offered include;
#1. Liability coverage
This type of coverage is usually mandatory in most US states, as it is meant to protect other parties should you be at fault in a collision or accident. Liability coverage will usually come with two main components: bodily injury liability and property damage liability.
The former is designed to help pay for costs that stem from another person's injuries, while the latter is meant to cover the damage costs incurred to the other person's property.
#2. Uninsured Insurance & Underinsured Motorist Coverage
If you end up being hit by a driver who has no insurance, uninsured motorist coverage will cover your medical bills or even repairs to your vehicle. If the driver is underinsured, which means that their current level of coverage is insufficient to pay your medical bills, then underinsured motorist coverage takes over the remaining balance.
#3. Collision coverage
Collision coverage is meant to cover the cost of repairing or replacing your vehicle if you end up in an accident with another car or hit an object like a wall or a fence. This type of coverage is usually optional, but it helps to include it in your policy, especially considering the fact that there is a chance you may end up being partially at fault.
#4. Medical Payments Coverage
If you or your passengers are injured in an accident, this type of coverage will help to cover any associated costs that result from the injuries. This can mean medical examinations, surgery, treatment, and more. Medical payment coverage is mandatory in some states but optional in others.
#5. Comprehensive coverage
Any physical damage that occurs to your car that is not covered by collisions, such as theft, fire, hail, or vandalism, will typically fall under comprehensive coverage.
This type of coverage is not required in most states, but it can be helpful to have, especially if you live in certain states like Florida, where natural disasters like hurricanes are highly likely. However, it is important to keep in mind that the loss of personal items such as your wallet or phone will usually not be covered.
#6. Personal Injury Protection (PIP)
PIP is similar to medical payments coverage in that it is designed to pay for any medical expenses that you experience after an accident.
However, PIP takes it a step further by covering other potential expenses that can result from the accident, such as funeral costs, lost income, or childcare expenses. Some states, like New York and Michigan, require you to have it, but it is usually optional in most states.
What Factors Should I Think About Before I Request Car Insurance Quotes?
Before you get your auto insurance quotes, it is important that you first take the time to decide on the type of coverage that you need by taking into account things like your driving habits, distances frequently traveled, current driving environment, and primary use of your vehicle.
For instance, if you are not confident that you can afford to pay out-of-pocket for your car repairs in the event of an accident, then it is essential to add collision coverage to your insurance policy. However, if your car happens to be old and not worth much, then you should consider if paying for collision coverage is at all necessary.
Another example is if you already have good medical coverage under another plan, in which case paying for PIP coverage may not be necessary. However, if you tend to carry passengers who may lack other medical coverage, then it is a good idea to consider buying it.
You should also think about the size of the insurance provider, because the bigger the company is, the higher your premiums will be. However, this also means that you may have access to extra driver service options, e.g. roadside assistance, free towing, etc.
Aside from that, you should take your monthly budget into account because the more coverage you opt for, the higher your monthly insurance payments will be. In this respect, a good way to make sure that you pick the right policy is to first review your finances and determine the maximum that you can afford to pay in premiums each month.
If you take all this information into consideration, you should be able to effectively narrow down the list of insurance companies to focus on and also figure out the right type of coverage options that you should include in your policy.
What Factors May Influence the Cost of Auto Insurance?
There are a few main factors that will usually end up affecting how much your auto insurance provider will require you to pay in monthly premiums.
For instance, one major factor that can lead you to pay higher insurance rates is owning a luxury or high-performance vehicle, as these types of cars often come with a high risk of theft and are expensive to fix if they are involved in accidents.
Another contributing factor is if your driving record shows a long history of traffic violations, collisions, or accidents. In such cases, most insurance providers will consider you to be a high-risk driver, which often results in higher insurance premiums.
Age can also lead to higher insurance premiums since young drivers often have less experience on the road, which tends to increase the likelihood of potential accidents.
The state that you currently reside in can also influence how much you pay for auto insurance since each state has its own specific traffic laws and regulations. For instance, some states have higher speed limits than others, which means there is a greater risk of potential road accidents, hence higher premiums.
These are just a few aspects that most major insurance providers consider, but you should also keep in mind that all insurers use different parameters to determine rates. As such, some of these companies may end up placing more importance on a specific factor than the rest.