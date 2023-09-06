Karmic Neighborhood, the dynamic duo of Armand Ruby and Julian Colbeck, recently released their new single, "Living Loving”, a joyous surf-punk ode. As the sixth and final preview track from the upcoming Equinox the Musical soundtrack, "Living Loving" provides a radiant finale leading into the credits.
With its anthemic chant imploring listeners to live and love fully, "Living Loving" will linger in ears and minds long after the credits finish. While much of the album explores heavy emotional terrain, this effusive punk rocker offers a reprieve. Channeling the irrepressible spirit of surf music, Armand and Julian remind us to find moments of bliss amid life's tumultuous currents.
As described by Julian Colbeck, “'Living Loving' is a no-holds-barred surf rocker featuring James Durbin at his snarling best.” Bandmate Armand Ruby added, “'Living Loving' is an ebullient celebration of life, wrapped up in a high-speed surf punk fireball.” True to their words, the track bursts with vibrant energy from the first crashing cymbal. Propulsive drums and fuzzed-out guitars capture the rush of catching the perfect wave. The lyrics revel in the joys of music, nature, and companionship:
"Sun is high, clouds roll by, living loving here with you
Waves are breaking, seagulls making, living loving here with you."
“Living Loving” is a feast for the senses and a reminder to live fully in each fleeting moment.
This stands in deliberate contrast to the emotional weight of Equinox the Musical. While Armand and Julian do not shy away from life's hardships, they ultimately return to themes of hope. Equinox the Musical tells the poignant story of two homeless lovers navigating deep trauma amid harrowing circumstances. But its message mirrored in “Living Loving” is that compassion and human connection can illuminate even the darkest nights.
As the last single before the full soundtrack, “Living Loving” provides a fitting capstone. By melding raw punk attitude with breezy surf rock euphoria, Karmic Neighborhood delivers a bold anthem. Yet its creation came from a serendipitous friendship between two kindred spirits.
Armand Ruby and Julian Colbeck represent opposite ends of the musical spectrum. Julian enjoyed a successful career as a London-based keyboardist, while Armand split his time between environmental science and part-time songwriting. Despite their different paths, shared passions brought them together when they became neighbors on the California coast.
As Karmic Neighborhood's journey continues with their upcoming film and soundtrack, they have already imprinted their musical ethos on the world. For Armand and Julian, songs like “Living Loving” represent the firing of neurons, the rush of being alive. They are sonic sanctuaries where others may find solace amid the churning tides.
With “Living Loving,” all are invited to ride each crest and savor each trough until the final crashing crescendo. Armand and Julian know the sun must set on even the most radiant days. But as long as we have music and love, we can dance in the glow until the dying light.
For those eager to immerse themselves in the melodious fervor of "Living Loving”, the track is now available on Spotify. So turn up this glistening gem, and let Karmic Neighborhood's spark ignite your inner fire.