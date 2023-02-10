An SF Weekly promotion
Hearts, candies, flowers – the Valentine's Day holiday is upon us, and there are a multitude of ways to celebrate, be it with a date, friends, or just indulging in some self care. Here we talk with the LINE Hotel's General Manager Antonio Flores, about how to celebrate the holiday along Market Street. A person-in-the-know, he shares not only his selections for Valentine's Day, but places to visit all year long.
What excites you most about being in downtown San Francisco?
I think I’m in the best city in the US, so I’m a little biased. San Francisco is a great walking city, and nothing is too far that you can’t enjoy a stroll from one place to another.
How do you travel the area?
One of the best things about San Francisco are the options to get around the City. I live in the Castro, so I often take MUNI. The M, K, L, or T lines get me where I want to go. If I’m in the mood for an Irish Coffee at Buena Vista Café I take the Hyde Cable Car. When I want to enjoy the bay, I ride an e-bike from work down Market onto the Embarcadero. We have an e-bike station just outside the hotel.
Can you tell us a little bit more about the LINE?
The LINE San Francisco is a special place where you can experience both the grit and glitter of Mid Market at a brand-new building in the heart of the historic Theater District. Eat, drink, rest, take in the views, and discover the thriving creative community.
But first, coffee.
LA’s Alfred Coffee serves an extensive menu of caffeinated beverages including their World-Famous Iced Vanilla Latte.
Tenderheart is a flowing indoor-outdoor celebration of Northern California cuisine through a multicultural lens by Executive Chef Joe Hou.
Rise Over Run is our rooftop bar and solarium which serves inventive bites and panoramic views of the city.
Lastly, coming soon is our main floor late night cocktail space called Dark Bar. This will be the spot for those cocktail creatives.
[Also be sure to check out their extensive, rotating art collection! Throughout their lobby, restaurant spaces and guest rooms – visitors will see pieces from local artists, many inspired by Market Street and the adjacent neighborhoods.]
For a romantic dinner – any Market Street spots you suggest people try?
You can never go wrong with 54 Mint [at Mint Plaza]. Order the carbonara and a bottle of your favorite red. The vibe and décor are a perfect setting for lovers of all kinds.
Candy is also a large part of the holiday, what do you suggest someone buy their sweetheart from Littlejohn’s Candies at 1422 Market?
I mean who doesn’t love fudge. Littlejohn’s has some of the best. I know my husband never turns it down.
If buying a bottle of wine at Whole Foods or The Market on Market, what are some brands/bubbles you would recommend?
Whole Foods is just a 10-minute walk from the LINE; I’m sure I will be stopping by to pick up my favorite Veuve Nv Brut Champagne. They have so many options. You’re sure to find something to help make the night special.
What is the LINE doing for the month of love?
We are celebrating the month of LOVE with our fun promotion called “BUBBLE LOVE." We invite everyone to come be our LINE Valentine: stay with us during the month of love and indulge in a complimentary bottle of bubbly along with a $50 food and drink credit. This includes Alfred Coffee, Tenderheart, and Rise Over Run; or stay in bed and enjoy some In Room Delivery. [Also be sure to check out Tenderheart's prix fixe Valentine's Day dinner.]
For those first dates, any places or date ideas you'd suggest?
Stop by Alfred Coffee for a caffeinated cup to start your day then head over to Civic Center and marvel at the beautiful architecture. Take a tour of City Hall and watch all the happy couples getting married any day of the week. Don’t forget to grab a hot dog from the vendor [Annie's Hot Dogs] just outside.
Best LINE amenities for couples staying any time of year?
If you’re looking to impress, book one of our soaking tub guest rooms, that will be a great surprise for anyone looking to getaway. Our suites have separate soaking tubs and shower rooms to sooth anyone into a relaxing evening.
Can you tell us your other neighborhood favorites you love to visit? Where's your favorite place for a drink?
This has changed throughout the years, but right now it is The Rumpus Room on 6th and Market. It is the quintessential dive bar, and female owned and operated. Growing up as a teenager in the 1980s this place hits all the spots for me: great music, great drinks, and great bartenders that always make you feel welcomed.
If someone's looking for a quick bite, where would you send them?
One of my favorite new spots is Chai Bar by David Rio (1019 Market Street). There are lots of options and their sandwiches are fantastic.
Best hidden gems on Market Street?
After you have checked out the amazing views from Rise Over Run, walk over to Burma Love in Mint Plaza. I always order the samosas and jasmine rice.
Best upcoming show/concert/dance to see with a date?
On Wednesdays we wear pink! I am so excited to see Mean Girls at the Golden Gate Theater, which opened on January 31st It’s sure to be the hottest show in San Francisco.
For the friends-focused Valentine’s Day, any spots you’d suggest?
I love a good karaoke night with my single friends, especially during Valentine’s Day. Check out Pandora Karaoke (50 Mason Street). I promise by the end of the night someone will be singing “All By Myself” by Celine Dion!
Thank you so much Antonio! If you haven't yet, be sure to check out he LINE Hotel on Market between 5th and 6th.
Here are some more options along Market Street to check out this Valentine's Day:
Candy - We agree with Antonio, Littlejohn's fudge is delicious, they also sell the classic heart shaped boxes full of handmade chocolates, as well as other sweet treats such as their signature English toffee. Visit their delicious shop or order your heart to be delivered via the mail.
Flowers - Pick up seasonal bouquets, potted plants or long-stem roses at The Market on Market, Whole Foods Trinity Place, Natalini Flowers, or the Heart of the City Farmers Market (Sundays and Wednesdays).
Wine - Shop reds, whites, rosés and bubbles at The Market on Market or Whole Foods at Trinity Place, the wine staff at both stores can help you select a bottle at any price point.
Brunch - If your ideal date is more breakfast or lunch than dinner, make sure to check out the recently reopened SAMS - American Eatery. Don't miss their house specials, such as Citrus Mascarpone French Toast, Hangover Spicy Korean Ramen and shakshuka. And don't forget to order a mimosa!
Romantic Views of the City – Take in the view from the LINE’s Rise over Run or the Proper Hotel’s Charmaine’s, and grab dinner and a cocktail with your date. Also, the Proper Hotel is also offering Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner options at Villon American Restaurant & Lounge and La Bande.
Grab a Glass of Wine or Beer – If your date night includes a trip to the Orpheum Theater to see Dear Evan Hansenor to the Warfield, Fermentation Lab is a great spot to grab a glass of wine or a local beer before heading off for the night.
Cozy dinner date – In addition to the other wonderful places mentioned, Montesacro, a cozy Italian pinseria, is a great spot for an intimate dinner date. Make sure to check out their extensive wine menu as well.
Unique Date Idea - If looking to do something unique for a date night, consider a Splatter Date at the Smash Room, where couples don themselves in white painters suits before painting wildly. Alternatively, the Smash Room can also be a great option if you want to break stuff after a recent break up!