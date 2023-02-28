The opportunity to dramatically change one of the world’s most deeply troubling dilemmas has officially entered the building. And for the founder, and CEO of ethey Food Groups, Nick Spina, along with his partner in crime, physical organic chemist, and researcher Istok Nahtigal, it’s their innovative plastic remanufacturing process that’s poised for success. So without further ado, meet Denovia, a research company whose ‘magic potion’ breaks down plastic in less than fifteen minutes.
Left to right: Samantha Sowerby, Istok Nahtigal, Nick Spina, and Kyle Standaert
“It's remarkable,” says Nick Spina, founder and CEO of Canadian food company ethey. “There's nothing like seeing plastic dissolve in front of your eyes.”
Imagine that. A non-biodegradable material simply melting away in the palm of your hand.
They say that none of us have seen the world as it should, so if you don’t like what plastics are doing to our planet, brace yourself. Because every day, our homes deep-face a tsunami of throw-away artificial waste. 400 million tons of plastic – yearly, to be exact.
You’ll see it there, floating on the surface or sitting on the bed of sand beneath your feet – impacting the health and wellness of all. So when these microplastics form, flow, and kill creatures of the deep or plague the land beneath, what can we do?
One word – revolutionize. And it's thanks to founders like Nick Spina and his partner in crime, physical organic chemist, and researcher Istok Nahtigal that humanity may be breathing a sigh of relief.
For now, plastic waste may be unavoidable, but for the dynamic duo, it's manageable. By inserting new ways of conquering earth's challenges into the loop, the two put their passion for sustainability together to form one united front.
Today, in London, Ontario, there is a team of “leading applied scientists and engineers who have developed a cutting-edge and economically pragmatic solution to this critical frontier.” And they call it Denovia.
This new wave of doing something is the rebirth we have all been waiting for. “Our recent plastics project called Denovia breaks down plastics economically,” explains go-getter Spina.
He continues, “at the time, we were historically using plastic containers, but with our core thesis of sustainability and 0% waste at ethey; we were kind of looking at developing the magic potion that we have, which Istok achieved.”
You see, for Spina, not many people on the planet could make his jaw drop, but after meeting Istok Nahtigal, he managed to do just that after learning what Nahtigal and his team of experts had in store at Fanshawe College.
“Manufacturing companies are all gearing towards producing fiber-based plastics, but the fact remains that we still have to find a solution for the non-biodegradable ones,” shares Nahtigal.
“So we came up with a process to convert various forms of plastic waste, including textile and polyester blends, into their base chemical building blocks.” More commonly referred to as monomers.
He continues, “to do this, there are two main routes. There's a chemical approach, which is what we're doing, and then there's enzymatic or biology-based, and the biological based one takes several hours, whereas ours does it in mere minutes.
By extracting these ‘monomers’ out of economically scalable ways, we can further valorize these building blocks by recombining them into virgin quality plastic. Once removed, these monomers are purified with solvents and catalysts to be reshaped for more advanced use in performance.
(Top) The reactant solvent used in the depolymerization process. (Bottom) Monomers depolymerized from PET. Photo courtesy of Denovia Labs
“Plastic companies can buy the material from the oil companies or us. They don't have to change their process in any way as our monomers act as “drop-in” replacements for the existing plastic polymerization infrastructure,” explains Nahtigal. “Because through our material up-cycling process, we can re-use the same materials continuously, reducing plastic waste tremendously.”
Denovia’s methods are powerful enough to handle various chemical and physical forms of plastics, from polyesters, polyamides, and polyurethanes to textiles.
And even though the main aim is to continue up-cycling and reducing landfills, another spin-off of using rebirthed purified plastics is to eventually close the loop by spilling over into other industries.
“Right now, we have some promising results: it can work as a biostimulant and in water purification to remove toxins and heavy metals,” says Spina. “So we have many potentials just outside the circular plastic-to-plastic cycle.”
But what will the manufacturing process look like, you ask? Soon small local conversion buildings – all self-serving through automation, around the U.S. and beyond are set to take center stage.
At Denovia, all types of environmental, ecological, and economic benefits will provide innovative change within the PWM industry. Not to mention the catalyzed, low heat and pressure process will equate to lower GHG emissions, costs, and yields than ever before.
So, it’s safe to say that the consequences of our world’s waste have become rather unforgiving. For example, it's a staggering fact that globally, one-third of all edible food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted.
However, food waste goes beyond the surface to include high water usage levels, carbon emissions, livestock, packaging, and more.
But, thanks to the spearhead at ethey, Nick Spina, and his collaborative efforts with phenomenon Istok Nahtigal, this extension to his environmental empire, {which boasts of generating zero waste supplies and preparing meals for consumers}, can finally give humanity some sort of solution to the world's worst dilemma - plastic waste.
For more information, check out ethey. Or, for anyone interested in delving deeper into the new and improved remanufacturing of plastic, turn to the revolutionary, Denovia.