The real estate market is constantly evolving and influenced by global economic changes. One of the most intriguing comparisons to make is between the UK and California, two of the most popular destinations for international property investors, with some of the greatest returns of the last decade or two.
How do these markets compare in terms of opportunities and risks? How does the change in the exchange rates impact the lucrativeness of each market? What is the current trendline in each locale, and where are they heading?
UK's Housing Market
The UK housing market has been experiencing a 13-year boom since 2010, driven by low interest rates, limited supply, high demand, government schemes, and foreign investment. According to Halifax, the average house price in the UK reached a record high of £273,000 in September 2023, up 9.9% year-on-year.
However, the market is showing signs of slowing down and cooling off in recent months. The number of inquiries from potential homebuyers fell for a fifth month in a row in September 2023, while sales fell to the lowest level since May 2020. The number of new instructions to sell has also continued to fall, resulting in a shortage of properties for sale. The annual house price inflation slowed for the third month in a row in September 2023.
One of the main reasons for this slowdown is the rising mortgage rates, which have increased significantly since August 2023 due to the expectations of higher interest rates by the Bank of England. The average two-year fixed mortgage rate hit 6.46% on June 9 2023, while the average five-year deal was 6.32%, the highest level since the financial crisis in 2008. These higher borrowing costs have reduced the affordability and accessibility of mortgages for many buyers, especially first-time buyers and those with low deposits.
Another reason is the increasing economic uncertainty and cost of living crisis caused by higher energy bills, inflation, taxes, and Brexit-related issues. These factors have eroded consumer confidence and disposable income, making people more cautious about buying or selling property.
The outlook for the UK housing market is not very optimistic for 2023. According to RICS, surveyors predict that house prices will fall by 10% next year as interest rates continue to rise and demand weakens. They also expect that repossessions will increase as some homeowners struggle to make their mortgage repayments.
California's Real Estate Market
California's real estate market has also been booming for several years, thanks to its strong economy, diverse industries, attractive lifestyle, and limited inventory. According to Zillow, the median home value in California was $825,000 in May 2023, up 15% year-on-year.
However, like the UK market, California's market is facing some challenges and headwinds in recent months. The number of sales has declined slightly since March 2023 due to low inventory and high prices. The median days on market has increased from 11 days in March 2023 to 15 days in May 2023. The annual home value appreciation has also slowed down from 16% in March 2023 to 15% in May 2023.
One of the main challenges for California's market is affordability. The median home value in California is more than twice as high as the national median of $340,000. The median monthly mortgage payment in California is $3,300, which is 46% of the median household income of $7,200. This means that many buyers are priced out of the market or have to stretch their budgets to afford a home.
Another challenge is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the wildfires on the demand and supply of properties. The pandemic has changed the preferences and behaviors of many buyers and sellers, who have shifted to remote work, online shopping, and suburban living. The wildfires have also caused damage and disruption to many properties and communities, affecting their appeal and value.
The outlook for California's market is mixed for 2023. According to Zillow, home values are expected to increase by 6.5% over the next year, which is lower than the national average of 8.5%. However, some experts believe that the market will remain resilient and robust due to the strong fundamentals and demand for California's properties.
Exchange Rates and Real Estate: A Brief Explanation
Exchange rates are the prices of one currency in terms of another. They affect international real estate investments in several ways.
First, they determine the purchasing power of foreign buyers. For example, if the US dollar appreciates against the British pound, it means that US buyers can get more pounds for their dollars and buy more property in the UK.
Second, they affect the returns on investment. For example, if the British pound depreciates against the US dollar, it means that UK property owners who sell their assets and convert their pounds to dollars will get less dollars than before.
Thirdly, they influence the demand and supply of properties. For example, if the exchange rate fluctuations make a market more attractive or less attractive for foreign buyers, it will affect the number of transactions and the prices in that market.
Exchange rates are determined by various factors, such as interest rates, inflation, trade balance, political stability, and market sentiment. They are often unpredictable and volatile, especially in times of economic uncertainty and crisis. Therefore, international real estate investors need to be aware of the exchange rate movements and their implications for their portfolio.
Current: The current GBPUSD rate is 1.2594 for June 14 2023. Up from where it was 3 months ago at 1.2298, or 6 months ago (on January 23, 2023), the rate was 1.238 USD3. One year ago the rate was 1.2260 USD. This shows an upward trend from June 2022 to January 2023, a slight decrease by March 2023, and then an increase to the current rate. All of which rates are significantly lower than the pre-Brexit Sterling which was 1.4 against the US dollar.
Predictions: In terms of predictions, experts foresee a mixed trajectory for the GBPUSD rate for the rest of 2023. In July, the rate is expected to slightly decrease to 1.23994 but still present a positive dynamic, followed by a further decrease to 1.23587 in August with a negative dynamic. This suggests an overall fluctuating trend in the medium term, with a tendency towards a decrease in the exchange rate.
Hence, the buying power of US dollar in UK property has increased over the years, making the UK as much as 20% cheaper than it was pre-brexit.
If you are planning to invest in either market, you may also need to consider how to transfer money from the USA to the UK or vice versa, you should be aware that the cost of transfer is meaningful. Cheaper options for transferring or exchanging are readily available today and there is no real reason to lose another 1-2% of the cost by using a suboptimal solution like a high-street bank.
UK vs. California: A Comparative Analysis
Given the current state and outlook of the UK and California real estate markets, how do they compare in terms of opportunities and risks for international investors? Here are some key points to consider:
• Exchange rate advantage: The US dollar has appreciated against the British pound by about 10% since January 2023, reaching a five-year high of 1.25 on June 9 2023. This means that US buyers can get more pounds for their dollars and buy more property in the UK. Conversely, UK buyers can get less dollars for their pounds and buy less property in California. Therefore, US buyers have an exchange rate advantage over UK buyers in both markets.
• Price appreciation potential: Both markets have seen strong price appreciation in the past year, but California's market has outperformed the UK's market by a large margin. California's median home value increased by 15% year-on-year in May 2023, while the UK's average house price increased by 9.9% year-on-year in September 2023. However, both markets are expected to see slower price growth in 2023, with California's market still having a higher potential than the UK's market. According to Zillow, California's home values are expected to increase by 6.5% over the next year, while RICS predicts that UK's house prices will fall by 10% over the same period.
• Mortgage rate risk: Both markets are facing higher mortgage rates due to the expectations of higher interest rates by their central banks. However, California's market has a lower mortgage rate risk than the UK's market because its mortgage rates are still lower than the UK's rates and its interest rate hikes are likely to be more gradual and moderate than the UK's hikes. The average two-year fixed mortgage rate in California was 4.75% on June 9 2023, while the average two-year fixed mortgage rate in the UK was 6.46% on the same date. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it will start tapering its bond-buying program in late 2023 and raise its benchmark rate in early 2024, while the Bank of England has indicated that it will raise its base rate as soon as December 2023.
• Economic uncertainty risk: Both markets are facing economic uncertainty and cost of living crisis due to various factors, such as inflation, energy prices, taxes, and pandemic-related issues. However, California's market has a lower economic uncertainty risk than the UK's market because its economy is more diversified and resilient than the UK's economy and its cost of living crisis is less severe than the UK's crisis. California's economy grew by 6.8% in 2022, while the UK's economy grew by 4.8% in the same year. California's inflation rate was 4.2% in May 2023, while the UK's inflation rate was 5.1% in September 2023. California's energy prices were stable in May 2023, while the UK's energy prices soared by more than 300% in September 2023.
Conclusion
The UK and California real estate markets are both attractive and challenging for international investors amid the current volatile exchange rates. The US dollar has appreciated against the British pound, giving US buyers an advantage over UK buyers in both markets.
However, both markets have seen slower price growth and higher mortgage rates in recent months due to rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.
California's market has outperformed the UK's market in terms of price appreciation potential, mortgage rate risk, and economic uncertainty risk, but it also has higher affordability issues and environmental risks than the UK's market. In terms of exchange rates, the current exchange rate for the GBPUSD is 20% lower than it was pre-brexit making UK property overall lucrative; as predictions are that the GBPUSD will stay “within range”, exchange rate fluctuations aren’t likely to make a big impact on the investment decision in the near future.