Revolutionizing device ownership, Upgraded understands that accessibility should be universal and MacBooks are more than a luxury—they're crucial tools for hardworking, creative tech professionals. Upgraded’s MacBook upgrade program offers a solution to the millions reliant on laptops to achieve their goals and is now available in the US.
Following its immense success repurposing over 100,000 devices in the Nordic region, Upgraded is now situated here in San Francisco and its US launch is opening the doors for US consumers to engage in the lucrative subscription payment plan and own new MacBooks without depleting their savings. With over $100 million in sales across Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, Upgraded's track record in Scandinavia demonstrates its value and seamless efficiency. Through its partnership with Citizens Pay, Upgraded provides integrated finance options for consumers. It stands out as the only upgrade program that allows access to the latest MacBooks with no additional fee.
We’ve learned that Upgraded caters to those seeking to optimize their workflow and enhance their computing experience. That could be any one of us these days. With Upgraded, you don’t have to burden your computer with memory and storage or hang on to slow, dated computers until the keys give out. Eliminating the hassle and procrastination of selling your device, Upgraded makes it streamlined and straightforward to trade your device and receive a new machine with improved efficiency and functionality.
Dedicated to simplifying your life and helping the environment, Upgraded offers an opportunity to save both money and time without compromising quality by offering state-of-the-art computers. The company’s recommendation is to choose a base model machine that can be replaced every two years. While Upgraded's current focus is on new MacBooks, plans for refurbished machines are already underway and can still be a peak upgrade.
Boasting a refreshingly accessible payment plan, Upgraded offers the latest MacBook Air M2 with AppleCare+. Upgraded simplifies the upgrade process and disposal of your old device by sending you a new machine after 24 months, along with a Thunderbolt 4 cable, data transfer instructions, and a prepaid shipping box for your old device.
Upgraded is spearheaded by Co-founder and CEO John Erik Metcalf, a visionary entrepreneur selected as a World Economic Forum Global Shaper. With a remarkable background, Metcalf bootstrapped his previous company, Demand Analytics, before embarking on a journey from San Francisco to Scandinavia, where he initiated Upgraded and joined forces with Apple Sweden. Metcalf's commitment to repurposing was nurtured by his parents' automotive shop, instilling the importance of maintaining, repairing, and refurbishing possessions.
Not to be mistaken for a rent-to-own platform, lender, or official Apple reseller, Upgraded operates as a program that offers software to create the most accessible, flexible, and sustainable ownership model. Driven by the vision of "a new economic model that’s fundamentally better—in terms of convenience, cost, and environmental stewardship—than the last," Metcalf and Upgraded's team strive to emulate the automotive industry and boost the circular economy.
An Upgraded subscription allows you to affordably save time, maximize productivity, and access top-tier quality, all while giving your old device a new home and contributing to a more sustainable society.