Zoe Suder, 16-year-old captain of her California youth soccer team, and her teammates thought they’d won a day to practice at the legendary Rose Bowl.
But this day turned out to be full of surprises. After many emotional moments, tears, laughs, and a few penalty kicks, Zoe stood on the Rose Bowl field, embracing her teammates along with some of Women’s soccer’s biggest stars.
Thanks to the support of Nationwide and Peyton Manning's production company, Omaha Productions, Women’s soccer legends Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, and others were able to join Zoe on the field to celebrate her resilience in the face of one of life’s greatest challenges.
Zoe was diagnosed with stage four metastatic Osteosarcoma bone cancer in 2022. Her doctors said that her soccer career was over, but nearly a year later, Zoe stood on the grass at the Rose Bowl with her teammates, eager to achieve her goal of becoming a Division 1 soccer player.
“She’ll Never Play Soccer Again”
“There’s going to be a lot of grief.”
These are the words that Zoe Suder’s doctor spoke to her moms when she first started chemotherapy after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that’s extremely rare in young people.
“Zoe’s probably not going to be able to finish her sophomore year. She’s never going to be able to walk normally again. She’s going to walk with a limp,” he continued.
He finished with the hardest words to swallow: “She’ll never play soccer again.”
Zoe’s parents were scared. But they also knew their daughter too well to accept what they were hearing.
“We just had this feeling like the doctor was speaking from a world of statistics,” said Zoe’s mom, Laci. “It just wasn’t acceptable. Zoe isn’t average. And she has proved that throughout the entire process.”
On the day of the Rose Bowl event, Zoe stood on the field after undergoing 10 weeks of chemotherapy, surgery, another 20 weeks of chemo and an 8 hour leg salvage surgery. Arms crossed and smiling, she alternated between joking with her teammates and pushing them to train harder. Today, Zoe, normally the team captain, took the role of coach.
She remembers the day of her diagnosis.
“It started over the summer when I injured my hip originally, and then as I started doing physical therapy for my hip, I realized that my knee was starting to hurt,” she said. “The hip was healing and the knee was actually getting a lot worse.”
Zoe was taken in for an MRI, and a day later, she found out she had a tumor. At 15 years old, the information hardly made sense.
“I finally realized what that meant, and then I just started bawling when I found out,” she recalls.
But Zoe wouldn’t have to fight alone.
The Women’s Soccer Community Rallies for Zoe
After Zoe’s diagnosis, she was showered with support from her family, her team, and her community.
Her coach became one of her most adamant supporters and played an important role in sharing Zoe’s story.
“Sport prepares you for whatever comes in front of you,” said her coach, Jacob Tudela. “And I knew if there was anyone that was going to go into this situation and win, it was going to be Zoe. I told Zoe that she will play for me again. I only look forward to the day when it happens.”
Zoe’s supporters set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to raise money for her treatment. They expected friends and family to pitch in, but they never expected how far their message would resonate.
Before long, Nationwide and Omaha Productions had taken notice. The production company is owned and managed by NFL Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning, who took a personal interest in Zoe’s cause.
Nationwide and Omaha Productions amplified Zoe’s story, and before long, it was inspiring the very people that had inspired her as an athlete and a woman. Women’s soccer legends like Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, teen prodigy Melanie Barcenas, and others all wanted to join in Zoe’s fight.
Together, they planned a surprise for Zoe and her teammates that they would never forget—on the most iconic field in the history of US women’s soccer: The Rose Bowl.
At the Rose Bowl: A Celebration of Resiliency
“All right, Zoe, close your eyes, and you're going to imagine yourself kicking this ball in with 90,000 people screaming your name.”
Women’s Soccer legend Brandi Chastain spoke those words to Zoe on the Rose Bowl grass as the goal loomed in the distance.
Zoe closed her eyes. “I need to hear the crowd,” she said.
When this day began, Zoe never imagined sharing the field with Mia Hamm and Brandi Chastain—both two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champs.
The day began with Zoe and her teammates waiting for a bus—just as they’d done on countless occasions before and after soccer games. They’d been told that they’d won a contest to practice at the Rose Bowl. Beyond that, the girls knew nothing of what was in store for them.
When they arrived, they were greeted with a tour of the locker room and new jerseys sporting Zoe’s name and number.
“Oh, my God! That's so cool. That's so cool.” The girls erupted.
As they wrapped up the first part of practice, their attention was directed toward’s the jumbotron above the bleachers. As the screen illuminated, Mia Hamm appeared with a special message for Zoe. But after a few words, she wavered, “Wait, actually, hold on a second.”
The girls looked behind them to see Hamm emerging from the home tunnel, jogging towards them with a smile. She hugged the visibly shocked Zoe and continued her message face-to-face.
“Everything you've gone through, your fight against cancer and every single day waking up and wanting to beat it, inspires all of us,” Hamm said. “Count me in as a part of this team to help you through it.”
When it came time to practice penalty kicks, Hamm called out the next surprise guest, Brandi Chastain. And later, Diego Wave FC superstar Melanie Barcenas also joined the girls on the field.
Zoe was smiling but speechless. Standing side-by-side with her idols, she finally managed a modest, “Dang. Nice to meet you!”
After a physically and emotionally intense day, Mia Hamm gathered the girls together to remind them of what’s really important in women’s soccer and in the sports community.
“Sport, especially team sport, is able to lift us up and create new memories. And I think this day just gave all of us a new memory, something positive. And I know you all are inspired by Zoe every single day. Your resiliency and you all continue to show up and be there for Zoe. So thank you. Thank you for letting us be a part of this. It's been so much fun.”
Nationwide with the Help of Omaha Productions Captured Zoe’s Journey in Emotional Short Film—And Delivers Final Major Surprise
Before the girls returned to the locker room, the jumbotron illuminated once again. More messages of strength and support came from women’s soccer heroes Alyssa Thompson and Julie Ertz, both pro players for Angel City FC.
And finally, one more guest appeared, eliciting gasps from the entire team. Peyton Manning gave a big smile to the girls and pledged his ongoing support to Zoe’s cause. And Manning’s surprise may have been the biggest of the day.
He announced, “On behalf of Nationwide and Omaha Productions, we would like to present you with a check to fulfill your GoFundMe goal.”
In tears,the Suder family accepted a check for over $50,000. The money won’t just help Zoe’s family stay afloat, it will also give Zoe access to the medical care she needs to keep her dreams of playing professional soccer alive.
The Fight Continues—On and Off the Field
Zoe and her teammates’ day at the Rose Bowl was not a celebration of recovery but of strength and resilience. Zoe’s fight is not over yet, but this 16-year-old soccer star now knows what it means to have a team on her side, no matter what life throws at her.
Brandi Chastain reassured her: “It's not just today, Zoe, that we're celebrating you and we're here to show you that we support you. It's every day. And to be on this field is a reminder that this game and these venues belong to you too.”
Her soccer aspirations continue to inspire Zoe to fight, now more than ever.
“Through this journey, soccer has meant a lot,” she says. “I think it's the main thing keeping me going. It's been my main source of motivation, just knowing that I want to get back out on the field after this.”
Zoe has completed chemo and is on the road to recovery to one day achieve her goal of playing division 1 soccer.
As her mother says, “Zoe is a warrior.”