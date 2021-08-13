20th Street Block Party Announces 2021 Lineup

Back in 2018, I paid zero dollars to see one of the best shows of my life. The artist was Jeff Rosenstock and the venue was the 20th Street Block Party, which just announced the official lineup for its triumphant return on October 16.

Always stacked with revered, unpretentious artists like Rosenstock (seriously, his gig was a sweaty mess of blissed out energy), the free annual event staged by Noise Pop in the Mission District has never disappointed in the past and from the looks of its latest incarnation, that streak seems safe to continue this year.

At the top of the bill is Con Brio, the ubiquitous San Francisco soul and funk band that has transformed itself into one of the hardest-working, most beloved local groups around. Also headlining will be Y La Tamba, the smoky indie folk vehicle of Portland-based singer songwriter (and San Francisco native) Luz Elena Mendoza.

Post-punk trio LA Witch, local indie rockers French Cassettes, and up-and-coming Bay Area shoegaze/grunge act Same Girls will also be playing at the one-day event. Oakland trip-hop artist King Isis, San Francisco Latin soul outfit Louda Y Los Bad Hombres and moody goth-rockers Strange Cities round out the stellar lineup.The action will kick off at noon on Saturday, October 16, with music lasting until 6 p.m. at the festival site on 20th and 19th streets, between Bryant and Harrison streets. To RSVP to the free fest, visit 20thstreetblockparty.com.