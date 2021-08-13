Different Fur Studios Announces New Ownership

With the shuttering of the Tiny Telephone studio last year, San Francisco is already down one legendary recording venue.

Fortunately, thanks to the heady work of two interns-turned-owners, a similar fate has been avoided with an equally revered institution.

Different Fur Studios, a Mission District staple since the late ’60s, recently announced that engineers Grace Coleman and Lien Do — who started as interns at the recording studio — will take over ownership duties of the site. They will replace longtime engineer Patrick Brown, who had been in charge of the studio since 2007.

Founded in 1968, Different Fur Studios has played host to legendary musicians such as Neil Young, David Byrne and Brian Eno, and Stevie Wonder. Even Bobby Brown recorded an album there. In later years, the studio has catered to more local acts, with albums from Pllush, the She’s and Toro Y Moi being recorded at the 19th street locale.

Both Coleman and Do have plenty of recording experience at the studio. Coleman began working at the shop in 2013 and Do joined two years later. Collectively, the two have collaborated with a wide array of artists, including Australian raconteur Country Barnett, indie-poppers Au Revoir Simone, and hip-hop superstar G-Eazy.

As of this spring, Different Fur Studios has fully reopened (all staffers are fully vaccinated) and is available for bookings. Bands interested in booking the venue can visit differentfurstudios.com to learn more about setting up a session.

Although the Delta variant and anti-vaxxers are doing their best to ruin the return of live music, it’s nice at least to know that Different Furs is on track to survive this pandemic.