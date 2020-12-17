E-40, Too $hort to Face-Off on Verzuz

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Verzuz has been a rare bright spot in a bleak music scene. But so far, the Instagram Live show, where hip-hop and R&B legends face off to see who has the better discography, has been short on Bay Area representation.

Well, that’s about to change this weekend, when Verzuz brings out Too $hort and E-40 in a Battle of the Bay. The show is sure to be epic, as the longtime friends and collaborators play the hits from their three decade careers.

Forty and Short will join a veritable pantheon of greats who have duked it out on the show, including Swizz Beats and Timbaland, who created Verzuz, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, and Nelly and Ludacris.

The two Bay Area hip-hop godfathers are making the most of the publicity blitz leading up to their battle. This week, they posted rival promo videos with rival NBA stars, E-40’s with Steph Curry and Too $hort’s with Oakland-native Damian Lillard.

They also announced they would be releasing their albums simultaneously, as a package deal, on Friday. Too $hort’s Ain’t Gone Do It will be his 22nd studio album, and E-40’s Terms and Conditions will be his 27th. The albums feature the likes of Freddie Gibbs, G-Eazy, Mistah F.A.B., Guapdad 4000, and, of course, one another. We’ll see if these new tracks are good enough to make it on to Verzuz.

Check out their battle on Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Instagram or Apple Music.

