The Marias Headline This Week’s Must-See Acts

House

Klingande

10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, at Temple. $20; templesf.com

As one of the producers who, along with Kygo and Sam Feldt, set the foundation for tropical house’s dominance over the global dance music landscape, Klingande’s innovative approach to music production has always elevated his blissful form of melody-driven house. Born Cédric Steinmyller, the French artist’s interest in music began during his youth, studying a year at London’s Point Blank Music School before returning to France to devote full attention to his music career. Klingande’s breakthrough into the upper echelon of dance music came in 2013 with “Jubel,” a breezy and saxophone-prominent single that foreshadowed the popularity of acoustic-heavy melodic house later in the decade. After releasing hit singles like 2017’s “Pumped Up,” Klingande released his long-anticipated debut LP, The Album, last month to universal praise within the dance community, exceeding expectations by delivering an ambitious yet satisfying collection of pop-infused melodic house singles. Always touring with his saxophone and a guitarist by his side, Klingande’s restless experimental spirit allows the organic elements within his to shine brighter on stage.

Psychedelic soul

The Marías

8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Swedish American Hall. $45; swedishamericanhall.com

Incorporating elements from latin jazz, psychedelic rock, and ’60s soul, The Marías’ singular sonic aesthetic leaves a subtle yet lasting impression on the listener’s psyche. Fronted by eponymous vocalist María along with producer and drummer Josh Conway, the Los Angeles band became an instant favorite within the city’s indie rock scene upon their formation in 2016, stunning viewers with their elegant sound and sophisticated approach to playing live. The group’s radiant 2017 debut EP Superclean Vol. I showcases the band’s talent to seamlessly incorporate different elements from funk and dream pop to create a cohesive and highly-personal sound, with María’s soothing vocals, in both Spanish and English, shining throughout. The band would follow up the next year with a sequel EP, Superclean Vol. II, a slow-burning yet exquisite serving of hazy psychedelic soul that feels otherworldly at first, but reveals its more vulnerable layers throughout.

Dance

Fresh Start with Claptone, Walker & Royce, Elax (Boys Noize), & More

4 a.m — 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, at The Midway. $45; themidwaysf.com

Boasting an eclectic and star-studded lineup that includes scheduled performances from Claptone, Walker & Royce, and Moon Boots amongst a variety of other heavy-hitting artists, Fresh Start at The Midway promises to help begin your new year with the perfect party. As the headliner, the enigmatic, gold-masked Claptone have long enamored listeners with their unique brand of enchanting tech house, as their 2018 album Fantast explores heavier pop melodies while staying in a dreamy atmosphere. House-lovers should get their dance-craves satisfied with appearances from Dirtybird favorites Walker & Royce and J. Phlip, along with a planned stage takeover from local party-gurus Pizza and Techno. A rare performance from Elax, the groovy alias of techno-punk Boys Noize, rounds out the impressive lineup, which is spread throughout four stages. Apart from the plethora of music, art installations and local food trucks can be found throughout the mini-festival’s indoor and outdoor grounds.