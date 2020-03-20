How to Support Local Music While Staying Home During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Bandcamp, an Oakland-based music streaming website, is aiming to help musicians who are struggling during the ongoing pandemic by temporarily waiving its cut of music sold through its platform today.

“To raise even more awareness around the pandemic’s impact around the pandemic’s impact on musicians everywhere, we’re waiving our revenue share on sales today,” reads an official statement from Bandcamp Co-Founder and CEO Ethan Diamond, posted on Bandcamp Daily.

On most days, the service takes a percentage of artists’ sales, but for the remainder of the day, March 20, 2020, 100 percent of proceeds from purchases made through the site will go to artists.

Given that San Franciscans — indeed, all Californians — are all currently under a shelter-in-place order from the governor, now is a good time to catch up on music from local bands. And, if you like what you’re hearing, perhaps it’s time to consider shelling out for a physical copy on vinyl, CD or cassette.

Below, is a a quick list of several San Francisco and Bay Area artists who recently released music and are currently selling merch through Bandcamp.

Edgewize & DJ Platurn | Apatheater



<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3886583741/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript><a href="http://platurnedgewize.bandcamp.com/album/apatheater-ep">Apatheater EP by DJ Platurn & Edgewize</a>

Monophonics | It’s Only Us



<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=4192465494/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript><a href="http://monophonics.bandcamp.com/album/its-only-us">It's Only Us by Monophonics</a>

Tycho | Simulcast



<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=1729206906/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/license_id=883/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript><a href="http://tycho.bandcamp.com/album/simulcast-2">Simulcast by Tycho</a>

We’re just barely scratching the surface of great San Francisco and Bay Area tunes. To explore all San Francisco groups on Bandcamp, click here.