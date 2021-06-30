Huichica Music Festival 2021 Date and Lineup

Despite the global pandemic last year, Folk Yeah founder Britt Govea was insistent that the Huichica Music Festival, an annual gathering at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, could go ahead as planned.

After pushing the date back a few months and exploring the idea of hosting an outdoor music celebration in a contained, smaller setting, Govea reluctantly conceded that the show could not in fact go on, and the mini festival was ultimately cancelled.

One year later and with a lineup that looks very similar to the proposed 2020 billing, Huichica Festival is scheduled to resume, and this time there doesn’t seem to be anything that will stop it from happening.

Taking place on October 15 and 16, the festival will feature slack-rock auteur Mac DeMarco and indie legends Yo La Tengo as its headliners — the same two acts who were set to lead the festival in 2020. They will be joined by bucolic balladeers Whitney (a new addition to the mooted 2020 lineup), freak-folk icon Devendra Banhart, synth stars Wet, and the erudite troubadour Cass McCombs, a longtime fixture of the festival. Other performers include local crooner Kelley Stoltz, and Vetiver, another frequent Huichica participant with San Francisco roots.

Taking place over several sites of the sprawling Gundlach Bundschu property, including an ancient barn and an idyllic outdoor amphitheater, Huichica is one of the most picturesque music sites in California and its laid back vibe and access to amazing wine selections make it a truly unique and special music festival.

Tickets for the fest are now available at sonoma.huichica.com.

