Like all major music festivals planned for the summer of 2020, Outside Lands was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers of the annual Golden Gate Park gathering are taking the party online with the free Inside Lands, which kicked off earlier this afternoon and will run through Saturday.

Featuring live and archived performances from the likes of Alt-J, Anderson .Paak, Gorillaz, Major Lazer, Tokimonsta, and Tycho, you can stream it all on the official Inside Lands Twitch channel.