K.Flay Headlines First Concert in Noise Pop’s New Series to Aid Local Music Industry

Live-streaming a set from home won’t ever match the sweaty chaos of an in-person concert. But it might be a solid alternative while shelter-in-place rules last. Noise Pop Industries, the independent local promotion outfit responsible for the Noise Pop Festival, Treasure Island Music Festival, Do The Bay and more, is bringing live music back — virtually.

Starting May 5, their online concert series, No Place Like Home, will livestream a show every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. The concerts are free to watch on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. However, the series hopes to generate money for Noise Pop, the featured artists and local venues through voluntary donations. It’s all in an effort to buoy the local music industry as it struggles through the coronavirus pandemic.

Grammy-nominated indie singer K. Flay will be headlining the first concert. She promised on Twitter to play plenty of new tunes along with fan favorites.

catch me at @noisepop livestream benefit TUESDAY, MAY 5TH



gonna play new shit & old shit

but most of all, cool shit 👅@FinishTicket & @zelmastonemusic opening pic.twitter.com/pG5tu7CXzE — K.Flay (@kflay) May 1, 2020

Flay started her musical career in her Stanford University dorm room, where she studied psychology and sociology. Local artists Finish Ticket and Zelma Stone open the show. Stone recently released her EP, Dreamland, a mellower counterpart to Flay’s own angsty, genre-bending tunes.

Proceeds from the first show in the series will benefit Bottom of the Hill. On Thursday, Rogue Wave, Spooky Mansion, and Meernaa will play a show dedicated to Cafe du Nord.

Geographer and Built to Spill are slated to perform the following week.

As is the case with the current shelter-in-place order, there is no clear end date to Noise Pop’s benefit concert series.

Noise Pop Industries has an emergency employee fund on GoFundMe, which has raised more than half of its $40,000 goal so far. But the future remains uncertain for sectors that rely on large, in-person gatherings for income.

For now, No Place Like Home hopes to provide some relief for those impacted by COVID-19, while bringing entertainment to live music lovers’ computers and mobile screens.

Check out one of K.Flay’s recent video for “Dreamers,” which she made with the help of fan-contributed clips:

<noscript><iframe title="K.Flay - Dreamers Fan Video" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uAmd1TcSvQA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Grace Z. Li covers arts, culture, and food for SF Weekly. You can reach her at gli@sfweekly.com or follow her on Twitter @gracezhali.