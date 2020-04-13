Listen: Aaron Axelsen Launches Weekly DJ Set Series

At the beginning of April, the coronavirus dealt a blow to the Bay Area’s FM dial. Aaron Axelsen, the longtime on-air personality and music director for Alt 105, became a casualty in a wave of layoffs and cutbacks made by the station’s parent company, Entercom.

Axelsen had been a part of the station for 23 years and was known for hosting the new- and local-music program Soundcheck as well as the late-night electronic show, Subsonic. He is also the founder and driving force behind the weekly Popscene party at the Rickshaw Stop.

The East Bay native isn’t letting the layoff slow him down. He just launched his own website, djaaronaxelsen.com, and pledged via Twitter to post weekly mixes on his Mixcloud account.

‘Sup Bay Area! Happy to announce that i just launched a website I’ll be posting my weekly living room DJ mixes, top 10 weekly new music picks and more I’ll update every Monday Thanks and be safe my friendshttps://t.co/kkHUTp9NWq — aaron axelsen 🎧 (@AaronAxelsen) April 13, 2020

Listen to his first stream, posted earlier today, below: