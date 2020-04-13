Music

Listen: Aaron Axelsen Launches Weekly DJ Set Series

Longtime Live 105 DJ, on-air personality and music director, launches website in wake of Entercom layoffs.

by
Aaron Axelsen with Lana Del Rey at the Live 105 studios back in May of 2017. (Photo: djaaronaxelsen.com)

At the beginning of April, the coronavirus dealt a blow to the Bay Area’s FM dial. Aaron Axelsen, the longtime on-air personality and music director for Alt 105, became a casualty in a wave of layoffs and cutbacks made by the station’s parent company, Entercom.

Axelsen had been a part of the station for 23 years and was known for hosting the new- and local-music program Soundcheck as well as the late-night electronic show, Subsonic. He is also the founder and driving force behind the weekly Popscene party at the Rickshaw Stop.

The East Bay native isn’t letting the layoff slow him down. He just launched his own website, djaaronaxelsen.com, and pledged via Twitter to post weekly mixes on his Mixcloud account.

 

 

Listen to his first stream, posted earlier today, below:

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Ping the DJ: Veteran San Francisco Selector Takes the Party Online
 By
The Last Concert in San Francisco
 By
Without Riders, a BART Performer Scrambles to Make Ends Meet
 By
Watch: Boy Scouts Premieres New Lyric Video for ‘Wish’
 By