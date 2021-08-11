Listen: Meet Me In Orbit, ‘Slip Away’

San Francisco — and the broader Bay Area — has had its fair share of synth-pop projects crop up in recent years. And while Meet Me in Orbit aren’t exactly brand new, they’re a part of a local electronic pop movement that seemed to start booming just before the pandemic, with bands and artists like Vice Reine, ContainHER, NRVS LVRS, and more ramping up production of decadent, beat-based singles and organizing in-person club nights.

Meet Me in Orbit are a San Francisco-based electronic duo; former roommates who started self-producing music together in 2014. In their new single, “Slip Away,” they’ve crafted a glittering snapshot of mid-pandemic life.

Grappling with the intense rush of emotions brought upon them by quarantine (I have a feeling we are going to be getting a lot of songs like this for the next few months; maybe years), “Slip Away” floats along in its danceability, obscuring themes like nostalgia, a stuffy claustrophobia, a fear of the unknown in a cosmic confection of a song made for dancing your cares — of which there may be many right now — away.

“Slip Away” also provides an interesting peek into how local electronic pop, a genre that often harnesses the joys of escapism, is going to filter our fresh collective trauma through music.

A new EP from Meet Me in Orbit is on the way soon. Fingers crossed there will be a no-masks-necessary dance floor open to celebrate it on by the time it gets here.