Live Entertainment You Can Count On

For all our eagerness to socialize, the process of thoroughly planning a night out has always always been a daunting task — even without having to worry about whether we should be masked or not.
Procuring concert tickets, blocking out dates on a calendar, and trying to keep a crew of friends on any semblance of a schedule can ruin the fun altogether. Sometimes, you just want a venue with a consistent scene — somewhere you can become a “regular,” and dependably find good music without checking the calendar ahead of time.
For summer days where you want to take-it-easy, here’s a list of venues regularly hosting live music, no ticket required. They range from family-friendly daytime events to sophisticated jazz performances in small rooms. All of them are soon-to-be hubs for summer fun.
Ferry Fridays
Every Fri until September 24 | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Free
Ferry Building Back Plaza
https://www.ferrybuildingmarketplace.com/happenings/
Every Friday afternoon, Bay Area-based bands and DJs will play live music on at the Ferry Building’s back plaza.
Jessie Street Block Party
Fri and Sat until September 25 | 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Free
Jessie Street West
415-512-6776 | https://www.westfield.com/sanfrancisco/event-detail/Jessie-St_d_-Block-Parties
Westfield is turning the L-shaped alleyway at Mission and Fifth Street into a spot for outdoor dining, music, art, and “lots of vibes,” according to the Westfield website.
Classical Revolution
Tues, Fri, Sat, and Sun | variable hours | Free, Suggested Donation $5-20
Casements Bar, Son’s Addition, Liberties Bar, and Atlas Cafe
415-797-8331 | http://www.classicalrevolution.org/
Classical Revolution has several weekly shows happening around San Francisco. The organization is hosting shows every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at Casements Bar, Every Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Son’s Addition, every Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at Liberties Bar & Grill, and Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Atlas Cafe. All locations are in the Mission.
Zeitgeist Beer Garden’s Summer Sundays
Every Sun in the Summer | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Free
199 Valencia St.
415-255-7505 | https://www.zeitgeistsf.com/
Enjoy your beer with live music every Sunday in the summer.
Friday Happy Hour in “Thrive City”
Every Fri | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Free
1 Warriors Way (Chase Center)
chasecenter.com/thrivecity
Enjoy a beer from Elysian Brewing and live entertainment at Kaiser Permanente’s new pop-up outdoor beer garden.
Weeknights at the Makeout Room
Weeknights | 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Free
3225 22nd St.
415-647-2888 | Makeoutroom.com
The Makeout Room has live music six nights a week, and while they’re charging a small cover for most of their weekend shows, weeknights are generally free. Check out their online calendar for a lineup of specific bands and DJs.
The Saloon
Daily | 4-8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. | Free
1232 Grant Ave.
415-989-7666 | Sfblues.net
Enjoy the sounds of the local blues scene at San Francisco’s ultimate dive bar in North Beach.
Live Jazz at DecoDance Bar
Every Thurs | 7 p.m. | No cover, reservations recommended but not required
1160 Polk St.
415-546-2233
DecoDance Bar hosts jazz music at least every Thursday, though often on other nights of the week as well. Recently, attendees have been graced by the sounds of San Francisco five-piece Gaucho Jazz.
The Royale
Every Fri and Sat | 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Free
800 Post St.
415-441-4099 | https://www.theroyalesf.com/
This Nob Hill favorite hosts live music from approximately 8 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.
The Royal Cuckoo Organ Lounge
Wed through Sun | 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Free
3202 Mission St.
415-550-8667 | https://theroyalcuckoo.com/
The Royal Cuckoo never charges a cover, and boasts an awesome, mighty, Hammond organ. What more could you want?
Zingari Ristaurante
Daily | Sets at 6:30 p.m. at 9:00 p.m. | $10 ‘support live music’ fee for The Piano Room
501 Post St.
415-885-8850 | http://www.zingari.com/
Zingari Ristorante is the perfect choice for an upscale evening.
Bix
Daily | 6:30 p.m. Sun-Thurs, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Fri and Sat | Free
56 Gold St.
415-433-6300 | https://bixrestaurant.com/
Enjoy a solo piano performance, jazz duo, or jazz trio in San Francisco’s Barbary Coast enclave.