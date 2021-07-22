Live Entertainment You Can Count On

For all our eagerness to socialize, the process of thoroughly planning a night out has always always been a daunting task — even without having to worry about whether we should be masked or not.

Procuring concert tickets, blocking out dates on a calendar, and trying to keep a crew of friends on any semblance of a schedule can ruin the fun altogether. Sometimes, you just want a venue with a consistent scene — somewhere you can become a “regular,” and dependably find good music without checking the calendar ahead of time.

For summer days where you want to take-it-easy, here’s a list of venues regularly hosting live music, no ticket required. They range from family-friendly daytime events to sophisticated jazz performances in small rooms. All of them are soon-to-be hubs for summer fun.

Ferry Fridays

Every Fri until September 24 | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Free

Ferry Building Back Plaza

https://www.ferrybuildingmarketplace.com/happenings/

Every Friday afternoon, Bay Area-based bands and DJs will play live music on at the Ferry Building’s back plaza.

Jessie Street Block Party

Fri and Sat until September 25 | 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Free

Jessie Street West

415-512-6776 | https://www.westfield.com/sanfrancisco/event-detail/Jessie-St_d_-Block-Parties

Westfield is turning the L-shaped alleyway at Mission and Fifth Street into a spot for outdoor dining, music, art, and “lots of vibes,” according to the Westfield website.

Classical Revolution

Tues, Fri, Sat, and Sun | variable hours | Free, Suggested Donation $5-20

Casements Bar, Son’s Addition, Liberties Bar, and Atlas Cafe

415-797-8331 | http://www.classicalrevolution.org/

Classical Revolution has several weekly shows happening around San Francisco. The organization is hosting shows every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at Casements Bar, Every Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Son’s Addition, every Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at Liberties Bar & Grill, and Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Atlas Cafe. All locations are in the Mission.

Zeitgeist Beer Garden’s Summer Sundays

Every Sun in the Summer | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Free

199 Valencia St.

415-255-7505 | https://www.zeitgeistsf.com/

Enjoy your beer with live music every Sunday in the summer.

Friday Happy Hour in “Thrive City”

Every Fri | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Free

1 Warriors Way (Chase Center)

chasecenter.com/thrivecity

Enjoy a beer from Elysian Brewing and live entertainment at Kaiser Permanente’s new pop-up outdoor beer garden.

Weeknights at the Makeout Room

Weeknights | 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Free

3225 22nd St.

415-647-2888 | Makeoutroom.com

The Makeout Room has live music six nights a week, and while they’re charging a small cover for most of their weekend shows, weeknights are generally free. Check out their online calendar for a lineup of specific bands and DJs.

The Saloon

Daily | 4-8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. | Free

1232 Grant Ave.

415-989-7666 | Sfblues.net

Enjoy the sounds of the local blues scene at San Francisco’s ultimate dive bar in North Beach.

Live Jazz at DecoDance Bar

Every Thurs | 7 p.m. | No cover, reservations recommended but not required

1160 Polk St.

415-546-2233

DecoDance Bar hosts jazz music at least every Thursday, though often on other nights of the week as well. Recently, attendees have been graced by the sounds of San Francisco five-piece Gaucho Jazz.

The Royale

Every Fri and Sat | 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Free

800 Post St.

415-441-4099 | https://www.theroyalesf.com/

This Nob Hill favorite hosts live music from approximately 8 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

The Royal Cuckoo Organ Lounge

Wed through Sun | 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Free

3202 Mission St.

415-550-8667 | https://theroyalcuckoo.com/

The Royal Cuckoo never charges a cover, and boasts an awesome, mighty, Hammond organ. What more could you want?

Zingari Ristaurante

Daily | Sets at 6:30 p.m. at 9:00 p.m. | $10 ‘support live music’ fee for The Piano Room

501 Post St.

415-885-8850 | http://www.zingari.com/

Zingari Ristorante is the perfect choice for an upscale evening.

Bix

Daily | 6:30 p.m. Sun-Thurs, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Fri and Sat | Free

56 Gold St.

415-433-6300 | https://bixrestaurant.com/

Enjoy a solo piano performance, jazz duo, or jazz trio in San Francisco’s Barbary Coast enclave.

