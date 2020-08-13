Live Music Returns to the Chapel, As Promised

Back in June, when SF Weekly spoke with Folk Yeah founder Britt Govea about the future of live music, he promised us that he would bring in-person performances back to San Francisco by the “end of the summer.” While we admired his boundless optimism, we took that statement with a healthy grain of salt, given the ever-deteriorating conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

We can now conclude that Govea was definitely not just blowing smoke up our heinies. The Chapel is set to host its first live music show since the pandemic began in March, and Folk Yeah is producing the unique event. The Mission District venue has constructed a special outdoor stage with socially-distanced seating for a performance from the Red Room Orchestra. The show will take place this Saturday, August 15, which, by my calculations, fits right into the “end of summer” timeline proposed by Govea. Good on you Britt.

As their name suggests, the Red Room Orchestra is a David Lynch tribute band, who specialize in recreating the auteur’s various film and television scores live. On Saturday, the collective — fronted by musician Marc Cappelle — will perform tunes from the classic Lynch film Wild at Heart, along with selections from the iconic TV show Twin Peaks. The band will also play a few tracks from the Twin Peaks movie, Fire Walk with Me, as well as other Lynch classics, such as Blue Velvet and Eraserhead, the latter of which still genuinely freaks me out. The show is being billed as a fully-immersive event, which is another way of saying that it will be spooky.

Featuring a host of San Francisco artists, including longtime local troubadour Kelley Stoltz, the Red Room Orchestra has been jamming David Lynch tunes since 2017, becoming a mainstay of SF Sketchfest. They are pros.

Tickets for the show will be sold as two and four-top table bundles, which will include the show plus a prix fixe dinner from Curio, which is the Chapel’s in-house restaurant. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Independent Venue Alliance, an organization that helps Bay Area clubs and music venues, which if you haven’t heard, desperately need our help right now.

Tickets for the show aren’t cheap — they run $250 – $450 — but I guarantee there is no way you’ll use that money for a better cause right now. These are the good guys, help them out.

Red Room Orchestra, Saturday, August 15, 7 p.m., $250 – $450. thechapelsf.com