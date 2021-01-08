Mr. Pink Goes to Washington

Can we take a moment to recognize the foresight of Nikolas Soelter?

Soelter, a publicist with Group Effort (a great PR firm representing artists like Topographies, Sagittaire, and John Vanderslice), responded presciently to an Aug. 21 Tweet from music writer Larry Fitzmaurice, who cheekily wondered which indie music artist would be the first to embrace the batshit lunacy of the QAnon movement.

Who will be the first indie musician to go QAnon. I have my answer but I want everyone else’s — Larry Fitzmaurice (@lfitzmaurice) August 21, 2020

Soelter’s answer:

ariel pink — Nikolas Soelter (@nikolassoelter) August 22, 2020

Ding, ding, ding!

Pink, the mercurial artist whose output of genuinely interesting and weird and captivating music has usually been overshadowed by his penchant for saying stupid things and acting abhorrently, Tweeted Thursday about attending the Donald Trump rally in Washington D.C.

You know, the one that doubled as an insurrectionist shitshow and half-baked coup d’etat, the audience makeup of which could only generously be considered the worst people in existence. It was Disneyland for the QAnon set.

Pink was captured in an Instagram post of him and fellow lo-fi pop maestro John Maus in a hotel in Washington, D.C., preparing to attend the Trump rally.

lol @ john maus and ariel pink 🥴 pic.twitter.com/CpIkh3HUvo — ⚠️ (@emilieaux) January 7, 2021

When reached for comment, Pink did not deny his involvement, responding to a Twitter inquiry by saying, “i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed.”

Pink, who started as member of Matt Fishbeck’s sometimes-San Francisco-based musical project Holy Shit (which also launched the career of Christopher Owens of Girls’ fame), has a history of doing and saying dumb shit (as hinted above.)

In an interview with Pitchfork from 2014, Pink defended his right to be a misogynist, claimed to love the Westboro Baptist Church and said, “it isn’t illegal to be a racist.” That followed a similarly notorious interview with blogger Alexi Wasser from her now-defunct YouTube show Alexi in Bed. In that segment, Pink bragged about getting “maced by a feminist.” He also discussed how, when confronted by his boorish behavior by a female musician, he responded by saying “Shut your mouth, little girl, respect your elders and fucking get out of here.”

Worse, he’s been accused of kissing females at his shows without their consent and he’s been incredibly casual about other sexual assault allegations.

So, we can’t really be surprised that an asshole with that kind of track record would be seen at a MAGA event. While he doesn’t have the same vile background as Pink, Maus has his own history of questionable decisions. When interviewed by Vice in 2017, Maus didn’t exactly denounce Sam Hyde, the alt-right racist behind the notorious (and now-cancelled) Adult Swim show, Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace. Maus contributed music to that program.

After blowing up on the Twittersphere for his incredibly ill-conceived trip to D.C., Pink reacted in predictable fashion, doubling down on the idiocy by Tweeting “welcome to the panoptigan. they wasted no time…save yourselves friends, cancel me now and turn me in before they come for you.” Would love to know what the fuck “panoptigan” means.

welcome to the panoptigan. they wasted no time…save yourselves friends, cancel me now and turn me in before they come for you — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021

He followed that with a more direct, albeit equally noxious post.

vote for trump — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021

Fuck Ariel Pink. Fuck John Maus. Kudos to Nikolas Soelter.

