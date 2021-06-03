Noise Pop Plots IRL Return

After a year of hosting live-streamed fundraiser concerts benefitting local venues, the San Francisco indie rock promoter Noise Pop has announced plans to return to the meatspace. Their 20th Street Block Party and flagship Noise Pop Festival are slated for later this year and early 2022, respectively. The 20th Street Block Party, a day-long free event in the 20th street corridor between Harrison and Bryant Streets, will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, noon to 7 p.m. The Noise Pop Festival, last held just weeks before the San Francisco’s 2020 Shelter in Place order, will be back in 2022, Feb. 21-27.

“It’s been a long, strange year but it’s great to finally be getting back to normal,” said Noise Pop Founder Kevin Arnold in a press release. “One of the positive things that came out of quarantine was a bunch of great music, and we can’t wait to help bring live entertainment back to the Bay Area.”

The 20th Street Block Party rocks the Mission district each year with a combination of arts and crafts booths, local vendors, food offerings, and live concerts. Previous year’s headliners have included Speedy Ortiz, Jeff Rosenstock, Empress Of, and Neon Indian. Though this year’s lineup has not yet been announced, attendees can count on a bill highlighting rising stars and beloved mainstays of local and national indie rock.

As always, The Noise Pop Festival will feature dozens of artists performing at venues throughout the Bay Area. Those looking to nab a ticket now — and, obviously, help out one of our city’s most dedicated live music promoters with an infusion of cash — can buy general passes to the whole event now. Tickets to individual shows will be announced at a later date. Sometimes the concerts are held at venues where Noise Pop is an active production partner year-round, like the Swedish American Music Hall and Cafe Du Nord, while others are held at otherwise unaffiliated venues like 1015 Folsom.

Though the 20th Street Block Party is a free event, particularly amped-up concert-goers can buy Headliner Lounge passes for $49 online at 20thStreetBlockParty.com. These guests will have access to a private lounge and bar, designated outdoor viewing areas, and other perks. Super Early Bird tickets are also available for the Noise Pop Festival online at NoisePopFest.com, currently priced at $99. These general admission passes increase in price as the event draws closer.