Outside Lands is Canceled, Announces 2021 Lineup

Outside Lands, to no one’s surprise, is canceled.

The Golden Gate Park music festival made the announcement on June 24, but their fate was already pre-written in mid-April, when Governor Gavin Newsom told the press that gatherings of hundreds or thousands of people were simply “not in the cards” in the coronavirus era. About 200,000 pour into the Golden Gate Park for Outside Lands annually, making it the perfect hotspot for a virus breeding ground.

Instead of dwelling in the present situation, Outside Lands announced their 2021 lineup, which includes Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes. Next year’s festival is scheduled for August 6 to 8.

“We all miss the much-needed community and positivity that comes with our annual celebration in San Francisco and we look forward to bringing the music back in 2021,” read the press release.

The festival never released their line-up, but sold out of presale “Eager Beaver” tickets in March, just a few days before San Francisco first announced its shelter-in-place. Those who purchased Eager Beaver tickets are entitled to a refund until July 24. These tickets will also be honored for the 2021 festival.

“Passholders choosing to rollover to 2021 will be treated to exclusive contesting for upgrades, giveaways and more throughout the coming year,” read the press release.

While scientists around the world race to develop a vaccine for the pandemic that’s been devastating vulnerable communities, San Francisco has been opening up local economies in staggered steps. Music festivals would be included in the last stage of the city’s reopening plan, which includes nightclubs and sporting events. That timeline is still unknown.

Grace Z. Li covers arts, culture and food for SF Weekly. You can reach her at gli@sfweekly.com or follow her on Twitter @gracezhali.