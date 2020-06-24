Music

Outside Lands is Canceled, Announces 2021 Lineup

The Golden Gate Park music festival was scheduled to take place in August.

The 12th Annual Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in Golden Gate Park on August 11, 2019 in San Francisco, California Photography by Christopher Victorio for SF Weekly.

Outside Lands, to no one’s surprise, is canceled. 

The Golden Gate Park music festival made the announcement on June 24, but their fate was already pre-written in mid-April, when Governor Gavin Newsom told the press that gatherings of hundreds or thousands of people were simply “not in the cards” in the coronavirus era. About 200,000 pour into the Golden Gate Park for Outside Lands annually, making it the perfect hotspot for a virus breeding ground. 

Instead of dwelling in the present situation, Outside Lands announced their 2021 lineup, which includes Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Strokes. Next year’s festival is scheduled for August 6 to 8.

To Our Outside Lands Community We would love nothing more than to be with you this August, listening to our favorite artists in Golden Gate Park and celebrating the best of the Bay Area for our 13th consecutive Outside Lands. After lengthy discussions with local and state health authorities about the impact of COVID-19 both in our community and throughout the world, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety that Outside Lands not be held in 2020. In what has been a disappointing year for concertgoers and the music industry alike, Outside Lands is looking to the future. We all miss the much-needed community and positivity that comes with our annual celebration in San Francisco and we look forward to bringing the music back in 2021. We are filled with excitement, hope, and anticipation as we announce our lineup for NEXT year’s festival, returning August 6-8, 2021. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, June 25 at 10am PT. We can’t wait to be back in Golden Gate Park with you, enjoying the best in music, food, beer, wine, art, cannabis and more for what we know will be our best year yet. The health and safety of the Outside Lands and San Francisco communities have always been and will continue to be our top priority. We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment for you, our fans. For those Eager Beavers who purchased 2020 passes, we encourage you to hold on to them as they will be honored for the 2021 festival. Passholders choosing to rollover to 2021 will be treated to exclusive contesting for upgrades, giveaways and more throughout the coming year. If you are unable to attend the new date, you have until July 24 to request a full refund. We thank you for your patience, love and support. – The Outside Lands Festival Team Link in bio. #OutsideLands

“We all miss the much-needed community and positivity that comes with our annual celebration in San Francisco and we look forward to bringing the music back in 2021,” read the press release.

The festival never released their line-up, but sold out of presale “Eager Beaver” tickets in March, just a few days before San Francisco first announced its shelter-in-place. Those who purchased Eager Beaver tickets are entitled to a refund until July 24. These tickets will also be honored for the 2021 festival.

“Passholders choosing to rollover to 2021 will be treated to exclusive contesting for upgrades, giveaways and more throughout the coming year,” read the press release.

While scientists around the world race to develop a vaccine for the pandemic that’s been devastating vulnerable communities, San Francisco has been opening up local economies in staggered steps. Music festivals would be included in the last stage of the city’s reopening plan, which includes nightclubs and sporting events. That timeline is still unknown. 

Grace Z. Li covers arts, culture and food for SF Weekly. You can reach her at gli@sfweekly.com or follow her on Twitter @gracezhali.

 By
