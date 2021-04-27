Outside Lands Daily Lineup Announced

Outside Lands officially released its daily lineup this morning, with garage rock icons the Strokes headlining on Friday, pop superstar Lizzo topping the bill on Saturday and Australian psychedelic group Tame Impala closing out the festival on Sunday.

The multi-day event in Golden Gate Park is set to return this fall after a one-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival has been pushed back from its normal August date to the Halloween weekend of October 29 – 31 to help ensure safe conditions for attendees.

Along with the headlining acts, the festival bill has plenty to offer fans eager to return to live music. Hip-hop chameleon Tyler, the Creator, neo-soul singer Moses Sumney and up-and-coming indie rocker Bartees Strange are part of a strong contingent of acts playing Friday. Saturday will see New York prep poppers Vampire Weekend, trap impresario Young Thug and singer-songwriter Angel Olsen all perform. The closing day will feature homegrown hip-hop star Kehlani, the amazing avant-garde weirdo Yves Tumor and yes, the St. Lunatic himself, Nelly.

Three-day general admission and VIP passes have already sold out for the event, but single day tickets are going on sale today to coincide with the daily lineup announcements. Tickets can be purchased at www.sfoutsidelands.com.