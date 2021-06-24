PHOTOS: DNA Lounge Reopening, Turbo Drive 8th Anniversary

On Friday, June 18th, San Francisco’s DNA Lounge celebrated its reopening and the 8 year anniversary of Synthwave club night Turbo Drive. The main room featured headlining acts Street Cleaner and Moris Blak, with support from Jak Syn. Resident DJs Devon, Meikee Magnetic, and Danny Delorean spun tracks between bands, with darker selections courtesy of special guest DJ Melting Girl.

Cyber go-go dancers, ’80s workout-themed sword swallowing from Wendy Blades, burlesque from Jain Dowe, and a drag performance by Polly Amber Ross rounded out the main room entertainment.

8BitSF, a group celebrating video game and chiptune music took over a second room, featuring live performances by Space Town and Petriform. DJ sets from Richterpest, Fact.50, and Alice Knows Karate broadened the sounds. Daemon Core and Victoria Del Castillo added live visuals.