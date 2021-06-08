Stern Grove Unveils Wildly Diverse Lineup

A few weeks after announcing that the Stern Grove Festival will actually be happening this year, the event organizers unveiled the lineup for the 2021 shows and hot damn there is something for everyone here.

The free shows at the lush Sunset District amphitheater will take place every Sunday (bar one) from June 20 – Aug. 29, with Grammy-winning R&B artists Ledisi kicking off the festivities. She’ll be supported by local outfit The Seshen for the June 20 event, which will be one of San Francisco’s first large-scale live music offerings since the onset of the pandemic.

The rest of the lineup is a wildly eclectic collection of artists, continuing the event’s tradition of providing a little bit of something for everyone. Indie rock impresario Perfume Genius, legendary punk band X, electronica mainstays The Thievery Corporation, funk maestro Thundercat, and perennial badass Joan Jett are among the acts that will grace the Stern Grove stage this summer. The event will also feature a day with the San Francisco Symphony, per tradition, and will close out with “The Big Picnic,” a final hurrah featuring Bay Area legends Tower of Power and Too $hort.

All concerts for the 2021 season will begin at 2 p.m. The concerts will continue to offer free admission, although reservations will now be required to attend. Tickets can be obtained through an online portal, 12 days prior to each show. The performances will also be streamed online for the first time in the event year’s 84-year history.The full schedule of acts, along with information about streaming and tickets, can be found on the Stern Grove website here.