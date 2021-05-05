Symphony to Return to Davies

Not a big baseball or basketball fan? Starting tomorrow, there will be a more civilized mass spectacle in town.

On Thursday, May 6, the San Francisco Symphony will begin hosting live performances at Davies Symphony Hall for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Seats at this week’s performances will be reserved for medical professionals and other frontline workers. Through the remainder of May and June, the Symphony will host performances every Thursday and Friday open to the general public.

“We go into these concerts having worked as a unit to bring music into your homes in unique and meaningful ways this year,” Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen said in a statement. “We now welcome audiences into our home — something we didn’t realize we had taken for granted. Let’s get started together.”

This week’s performances will be conducted by Salonen and will feature pieces by Jean Sibelius, Caroline Shaw, Edvard Grieg, and others. Highlights in upcoming weeks include a performance by pianist Jeremy Denk, the U.S. premier of Freya Whaley-Cohen’s Talisman, and pieces by Bach, Mozart and Schoenberg.

Tickets for performances later this month and next will go on sale tomorrow, May 6, at 10 a.m., and will be available by calling the box office at 415-864-6000. Tickets will range from $45 to $95, and capacity will likely be limited to 50 percent and divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated zones.

The Symphony’s return to Davies comes as many smaller music venues scramble to adapt to shifting public health guidelines and prepare for reopening at 100 percent capacity sometime in late summer or early fall.

