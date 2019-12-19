The Joy Formidable (Finally) Sees The Light

The Joy Formidable frontwoman Ritzy Bryan is writing a novel. Her first novel, in fact. In her free time she scurries off to hack away at a chapter or two. Up until this point she’s mostly stuck to poetry. Oh, and the whole songwriting thing. That too.

A lot of songwriting, come to think of it. Nearly 13 years worth, a steady stream since she and bassist Rhydian Dafydd started the band in 2007 in their small Welsh hometown of Mold.

The songs were good, too. Lots of them were great. From the beginning The Joy Formidable possessed a certain fluidity and dynamism, channeling pure Britpop bombast while writing furious guitar lines that often imploded with enough of a post-grunge thud as to foray into heavy metal. (Case in point: Bryan’s guitar solo on “Maw Maw Song” from 2013’s Wolf’s Law establishes her as a dedicated student of the James Hetfield school of subtlety.)

But the band’s biggest hit, 2009’s “Whirring” off debut EP A Balloon Called Moaning (and later re-released on 2011’s The Big Roar) imbues the band’s trademark alt-rock sound with full-throttle power-pop energy — it’s the kind of song designed with festival main stages in mind. It’s seven minutes long, not without its grit but far shinier than, say, The Strokes, and unashamed to use a good chunk of its run time on a throttling jammed-out coda with an irresistible climax. (In a bizarre turn of events, The Lonely Island sampled the song’s opening riff on “YOLO” in 2013, meaning the band is technically one unintentional degree of separation away from a Kendrick Lamar feature.)

Depending on who you ask or the point at which you believe an EP becomes an LP, A Balloon Called Moaning is either a mini-LP or an EP. Regardless, its eight tracks (and “Whirring” in particular) effectively catapulted The Joy Formidable on the map. So when the time (a.k.a. the year 2019) came to start discussing a possible 10th anniversary celebration, Bryan was adamant on avoiding a nostalgic, resting-upon-laurels reissue.

By this time the band were already toying with the idea of making a longer body of work in their native Welsh. The decision to re-record the EP in Welsh and acoustically was a natural progression. The process itself? Not quite what the nostalgia-averse Bryan expected.

“I definitely found it a lot more sentimental than I thought I would. It brought up a lot more memories because I had to dig a little bit deeper,” says Bryan. “There’s something about the translation process and the nature of A Balloon Called Moaning lyrically. I really had to remember what it was that I was feeling and thinking 10 years ago when the band was just forming in North Wales. It was a lot more evocative than I imagined it to be.”

But in retrospect, Bryan says parts of her early-years mindset weren’t without their flaws. The Joy Formidable’s rawness, the tear-it-all-down quality that undercuts even its sweetest riffs, often came from Bryan feeling it all deeply first, to the point where anger itself became a driving creative force.

“In the early years, creativity, for me, very much entwined with this state of anger and melancholy,” she says. “And that’s hard to maintain without damaging yourself, damaging your relationships. I’m glad that I’ve got the awareness of that moving forward, not being a slave to melancholy having to drive the creative process.”

There’s more retrospect where that came from: the original incarnation of A Balloon Called Moaning arrived prior to the woes that have plagued The Joy Formidable’s career over the course of this decade, namely the unceremonious split from Atlantic subsidiary Canvasback Records after 2013’s Wolf Law, attendant legal troubles, and major distribution hang-ups with independently released third album Hitch in 2016.

“I don’t think that can ever really be completely explained, how difficult it is sometimes to recollect all your self-sufficiency after being quite entwined in a major label deal,” says Bryan. “We lost a lot of management. A lot of people fled to the hills. It’s all been good because it’s made us learn a lot. I can say in this chapter we’ve been very, very self-contained and we continue to actually be passionate about the band.”

But because sometimes everything bad decides to happen at the same time just to spite us, Bryan and Dafydd ended their relationship amidst the legal trouble and just prior to Hitch. Though the end of the relationship is alluded to at points in the album, the pair made a point of not writing Hitch into a standard-issue, full-scale break-up record.

“Ultimately we were friends first, and then we were bandmates, and something romantic came later. It was very clear that we needed to just go back to that before things became too entwined, too complicated,” she says. I’m glad that we managed to salvage what we had and we didn’t end up writing some shitty break-up songs about each other.”

And in a truly uncharacteristic move for a pair of exes, it’s remarkably normal now. They’ve managed to maintain a friendship and writing partnership without going full Fleetwood Mac circa Rumours. Bryan laughs describing how they’ve since supported one another through subsequent break-ups with other people.

And 2018’s Aaarth — that’s Welsh for ‘bear’ with an extra pair of a’s to make it more guttural in the delivery — was the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. The trio retreated to rural Utah to record it, and while there’s always been a sense of vastness to the group’s music, it’s undeniable here (with the added caveat that “What For” has a distinct cramped punk club energy to it). The landscape itself left an impression on Bryan, who remembers it as “very reflective, very beautiful, very wild,” and spent time taking long walks in the surrounding desert.

But for all the insight (and, hell, will to carry on) the band found in self-imposed isolation, Bryan still insists that the band is in its finest and purest form in front of an audience.

“I don’t want to sound extremely cheesy,” Bryan says with a laugh. “But the truth has always been in the tour.”

And hey, maybe on long rides between cities, she’ll get a chance to work on that novel.

