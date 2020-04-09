The Last Concert in San Francisco

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down in San Francisco, the Animal Liberation Orchestra and Leftover Salmon performed a stellar set that kept the crowd dancing throughout the night. Now instead of dancing at the Warfield, we dance to our record players and Spotify playlists with our friends over Zoom.

Here are photos from the last concert (for now) in San Francisco.

ALO performs at the Warfield Theater on March 7, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Photography by Christopher Victorio for SF Weekly

Animal Liberation Orchestra performs at the Warfield Theater on March 7, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Photography by Christopher Victorio for SF Weekly

Leftover Salmon performs at the Warfield Theater on March 7, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Photography by Christopher Victorio for SF Weekly

