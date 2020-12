“If you from the Bay lemme hear you say ‘Yee!'”

So opens Too $hort’s new slapper, “Oaklandish.” The new single from the veteran 510 rapper’s latest album (his 22nd for those keeping tabs), meshes Short Dog’s jubilant, staccato flow with a gooier, moodier hook from Rayven Justice, and an energetic feature from Guapdad 4000.

The cinematography is beautiful, to boot.

We could go on and on, but you should probably just see for yourself. Check out the video below.