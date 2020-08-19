Virtual Show Makes USS Hornet a Festival Stage

The USS Hornet may be best known for receiving Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong after their historic voyage to the moon, but this week the landmark vessel embarks on a new mission.

Viewers from around the world will have a rare chance to “party” aboard the historic WWII battleship this Thursday, Aug. 20, when Send It Events presents All Hands on Deck!, a virtual COVID-19 relief benefit in partnership with Bandsintown, the data-driven platform that alerts more than 55 million concertgoers when their favorite artists are scheduled to perform at nearby venues and festivals, or in this case, online.

Scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST at Live.Bandsintown.com, All Hands on Deck! will feature a range of electronic music stalwarts, among them Sloth Acid label head Sacha Robotti, Autograf’s Mikul Wing and The EVeryman & EVerywoman Experience, as well as Bay Area favorite, WILLAA, who runs the emerging Pizza and Techno imprint. Given that the press release advertises the show as running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST, it would seem the party is aimed at a nationwide audience.

<noscript><iframe title="All Hands On Deck! - Trailer 1" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PtuTFPhDlTA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The sets were filmed previously in Alameda, aboard the USS Hornet Sea, Air, and Space Museum. Tomorrow, despite music halls and stadiums remaining empty this summer, fans will be able to experience an event with high production value from the safety and comfort of their homes. With the San Francisco skyline illuminated in the background, performances will unfold on the Hornet’s 1,000-foot flight deck, also equipped with fighter jets, lasers, a large-scale LED screen, cryogenics, and a VOID soundsystem.

“In addition to helping those in need, we hope to raise the bar when it comes to livestreams by combining cutting-edge cinematography, well-curated performances, and breathtaking venues,” says Owner of Send It Events, Daniel Peterson. “With the pandemic in full force, All Hands On Deck! has been set in place to raise funds for a critical cause while also serving as a solid source of entertainment for those in quarantine.”

Proceeds from the virtual event will go to support Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization that furnishes an international network of healthcare workers with medical supplies needed to fight COVID-19. “All Hands On Deck! is the first chapter in a series of events dedicated to helping different causes of humanity,” Peterson adds. Follow @SendItEvents on social media for future announcements.