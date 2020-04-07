Watch: Boy Scouts Premieres New Lyric Video for ‘Wish’

Oakland singer and songwriter Taylor Vick has been having a good year — all things considered.

Sure, Free Company, latest album under her Boy Scouts moniker, seems to have been inspired by what sounds like a pretty rocky breakup… and, you know, the coronavirus pandemic threatens to cancel any and all touring plans she might have had.

However, Free Company, released in August 2019, marks Vick’s first release on ANTI — home to some of the most innovative and iconoclastic artists of the last half century, including Tom Waits and Neko Case. And, fortunately, Vick did just wrap a tour with fellow East Bay musician Jay Som, so perhaps she’s enjoying a little well-earned R&R during the mandatory statewide quarantine.

Though Free Company marks Vick’s first LP on the venerated indie label, it is far from her first release — as her Bandcamp discography spans nine albums stretching back to 2010.

Free Company does mark an inflection point for Vick, however. The record drew praise from the tastemakers at Pitchfork and served as the jumping off point for a favorable profile on Datebook, the San Francisco Chronicle’s entertainment blog.

Now, less than a year after the record’s release, Vick appears to be gearing up for another album cycle. She premieres the lyric video for her latest single, “Wish,” on SF Weekly today.

Directed by Ramez Silyan — known for the Lil Peep documentary Everybody’s Everything — the clip is an innovative take on the lyric video format, as the opening lines, “Sittin quiet,” are spelled out in letter-shaped noodles, arranged in a spoon and hovering above a bowl of red broth.

Check it out below:

<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ncBiPJyhsPY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Boy Scouts are currently planning a tour with Kevin Krauter and are scheduled to play Pitchfork Fest, though the dates are in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic.