Outside Lands 2021 Posts Dates, Lineup, Tickets

Vaccines are rolling out, coronavirus cases are dropping across the country, we no longer have a tyrannical dipshit as our President.

We are feeling good, right?

But…are we feeling “massive outdoor music festival with thousands of other people” good?

Another Planet Entertainment, the group behind the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival is banking that we are. On Tuesday, the website for the multiday music fest in Golden Gate Park officially revealed the dates for the 2021 event and made tickets available for purchase for those feeling optimistic about its prospects.

The event is slated to take place from August 6 – 8, with general admission passes going for $395. Shelling out nearly $400 to risk life and limb to see live music might see pricey, but the lineup — which looks a lot like the one that was briefly leaked for last year’s festival — is a fucking doozy.

Australian psych rockers Tame Impala, pop icon Lizzo and The Greatest Band in the World, The Strokes, are set to headline the gathering. Other highlights include Tyler, the Creator, Kehlani, Beach House, Young Thug, Britney Howard, Angel Olsen, and Yves Tumor.

Outside Lands has always suffered a little bit from its “something for everyone” approach, throwing up a legendary music act, a burgeoning pop/hip-hop star and a random alt-rock group as the headliners in years past, but this lineup seems much more focused on a particular aesthetic, which is a good thing.

Also, Nelly will be there.

According to President Joe Biden, everyone should have access to vaccines by May 1. If that schedule holds, we all should be good to go by the time August rolls around.

Right now, I would pay $100 to see a five-band bill at Bottom of the Hill, with the opener going on at 10 p.m. on a Tuesday night. So, the idea of this music festival happening is almost too salivating to think about. I’m going to take the cautiously optimistic approach at the moment, but if things are safe and steady in August, goddamn this will be fun.