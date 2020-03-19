4/20 in Golden Gate Park is Cancelled for 2020

The first 4/20 with legal cannabis sales on Hippie Hill is going to have to wait another year. SF Weekly has learned that organizers have called off the annual Golden Gate Park 4/20 celebration for April 20, 2020, and the announcement has since been posted to the event’s official 420HippieHill website.



The cancellation was a foregone conclusion at this point, considering the current coronavirus-related ban on events of more than 100 people is in effect until May 1, and of course, the shelter-in-place orders could very well be extended beyond their current three weeks. Still, it’s a sad blow as this would have been the first year of legal cannabis sales at 4/20, which would have been similar to the Grass Lands area at Outside Lands.



Event organizers 420HippieHill said the following in a statement:



Due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, the 420 Hippie Hill celebration on April 20th, 2020 in Golden Gate Park has been cancelled.

We take the health and safety of the public, our staff, vendors, and all of our sponsors very seriously. We feel it’s our responsibility to do our part to minimize social gathering and potential spread of this virus in the community.

We are working closely with our local city departments as well community partners and will announce any further details as soon as we have more.

Thank you for understanding and support. See you next year.

The big question, of course, is whether cannabis enthusiasts will just show up at Golden Gate Park anyway. The park is currently open to the public, and there is no ban on entry at the time. While the 4/20 event was not sanctioned until 2017, people had been congregating at Hippie Hill on April 20 going back several years. The 2020 iteration of the event, if there is one, will likely return to its green roots of an unofficial gathering of people who know what time it is.

