Alcatraz to Welcome Back Visitors

In the mood for a creepy staycation? The Rock awaits, just a mile across the frigid, shark-infested waters of the San Francisco Bay.

Starting on Monday, March 15, Alcatraz Island and its notorious cellhouse will reopen to the public for the first time in more than a year. Regular ferry service to the island will resume from Pier 33 in Fisherman’s Wharf. Tickets are on sale now at the Alcatraz Cruises website.

Once ashore, visitors can take a cell house audio tour, and see outdoor parts of the island. Rangers will be stationed at various points to answer questions.

Alcatraz has a remarkable history. First established as a military fort in the 1860s, the island became a federal penitentiary between 1933 and 1963, when it housed such from luminaries as Al Capone and Machine Gun Kelly. From 1969 to 1971, the island was occupied by Indigenous activists protesting for Indigenous rights and reparations. After the occupation ended, Alcatraz became part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, hosting 1.7 million visitors per year.

You’ll learn about all this and more on your Alcatraz tour. Or, you can stay at home and watch Nicholas Cage snoop around the island in The Rock.