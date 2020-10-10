Billboard Criticizes Trump’s Ties to Saudis

Remember Jamal Kashoggi, the Washington Post journalist from Saudi Arabia who was brutally murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018?

A new billboard campaign in San Francisco and other U.S. cities is trying to remind you. While the Kashoggi affair feels like decades ago, Freedom First, the activist group behind the billboards, wants Americans to keep it in mind before the upcoming election. Specifically, the campaign criticizes President Trump for enabling Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in the Kashoggi affair and other human rights violations.

The billboard, at a prominent spot on Harrison Street, shows cartoon versions of Trump and MBS, with the caption, “I saved his a**.” That’s a quote President Trump gave to journalist Bob Woodward about how he shielded MBS from the fallout of Kashoggi’s assassination.

Freedom First, an NGO in partnership with Amnesty International USA, is trying to shed light on Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses, including the torture and imprisonment of dissidents, as the government develops closer ties to America’s media and tech industries.

