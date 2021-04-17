BLM Demonstrations Planned This Weekend

On April 7, 44-year-old Roger Allen died at a local hospital after he was shot by Daly City police. The shooting stemmed from an alleged altercation over a fake gun. Four days later, on April 11, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot by a white police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, following a traffic stop. On Thursday, April 15, the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability released footage of the March 29 shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot with his hands up and empty.

These are some of the most well-publicized police shootings to occur over the last few weeks in the United States, but they are not the only ones. According to Statista, 213 civilians had been shot by the police by the end of last month. Thirty were Black.