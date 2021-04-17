BLM Demonstrations Planned This Weekend

On April 7, 44-year-old Roger Allen died at a local hospital after he was shot by Daly City police. The shooting stemmed from an alleged altercation over a fake gun. Four days later, on April 11, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot by a white police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, following a traffic stop. On Thursday, April 15, the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability released footage of the March 29 shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot with his hands up and empty.
These are some of the most well-publicized police shootings to occur over the last few weeks in the United States, but they are not the only ones. According to Statista, 213 civilians had been shot by the police by the end of last month. Thirty were Black.
The tragedies have added a new urgency to movements to defund the police, protect Black lives, and build antiracist solidarity. For many in the Bay Area, that means taking to the streets, and demonstrations have been organized both this weekend and next. These are some of the actions that have been organized so far.
Abolish the Police | Justice for Daunte Wright, Donovan Lynch, Tyrell Wilson, and Every Other Black Person Murdered by Police
Friday April 16 | 8 p.m.
Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland
Care not Cops | Celebrate Kayla Moore’s Birthday
Saturday April 17 | 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Civic Center Park, Berkeley
Divided We Harm, United We Heal
Saturday April 17 | 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco
March Against Violence and Oppression
Saturday April 24 | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mission High School to San Francisco City Hall
Sean “Tucan” Monterrosa’s 23rd Birthday | Social Justice Book Drive
Saturday April 24 | 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Holly Park Circle, San Francisco
Frisco 5 Fifth Anniversary
Saturday April 24 | 4 p.m.
Intersection of Valencia St. and 17th St.