4/20 in Golden Gate Park is Officially Cancelled

Hippie Hill will be fenced off and inaccessible for the second 4/20 in a row, according to a new announcement from the SF Office of Cannabis.

A stern Friday afternoon warning from an SF City Hall department clarified that no in-person 4/20 gatherings will be tolerated at Golden Gate Park in 2021. Just as last year’s 4/20 was officially cancelled and Hippie Hill was thoroughly barricaded with gates, the San Francisco Office of Cannabis has announced that 4/20 in Golden Gate Park is thoroughly cancelled again for April 20, 2021.

“Large gatherings remain illegal under the health order—that means the annual 420 celebration in Golden Gate Park has again been cancelled,” said a Friday email announcement from the SF Office of Cannabis. ”Robin Williams Meadow/Hippie Hill will be fenced and inaccessible. Police and rangers will patrol the area, citing people who gather, if necessary.”

SF’s current ‘Orange tier’ guidelines state that “San Francisco is expanding the number of people able to participate in outdoor gatherings to 25.” That’s progress, but far less capacity than the estimated 14,000 who showed up in the park for the last real 4/20 in 2019. There simply cannot be a large 4/20 gathering considering the possible fourth wave of COVID-19 infections the U.S. is currently experiencing.

The SF Office of Cannabis points out that there are a number of star-studded, quality 4/20 virtual livestream events, including Berner’s Couch Locked 420 Comedy Special with Bob Saget and Paul Rodriguez, and the Great American Sesh-In which welcomes Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation. CelebStoner points out that there will also be other 4/20 celebrity livestreams featuring Cypress Hill, Melissa Etheridge, and the Flaming Lips.

Had this year’s 4/20 event actually happened, it would have included the first legal 4/20 cannabis sales to happen in Golden Gate Park in our lifetimes. The SF Board of Supervisors legalized permitted cannabis sales at outdoor events in 2019. These sales did not happen in 2020 after the pandemic dealt us a number of unexpected curveballs, but we now hope for legal cannabis vending booths at 4/20 in 2022.

