Cannabis

Live Tweeting the Gated-Up, Closed-Off 4/20 Scene at Hippie Hill

What was to be the first 4/20 celebration at Hippie Hill with legal recreational weed sales has turned out to be a massive bust.

by
Robin Williams Meadow at Golden Gate Park has been fenced off, and would-be 4/20 celebrants are being turned away today. (Photo: Joe Kukura).

The official orders have been blunt: cannabis lovers are to stay away from Golden Gate Park on 4/20. But the question remains — will all pot enthusiasts heed the directive?

The cancellation of 4/20 festivities at Robin Williams Meadow renders this year’s high holiday perhaps the suckiest 4/20 ever. But at least you’re safe, and we strongly encourage you to stay home and enjoy some of the many 4/20 livestreams and online smokeouts accessible online.

Oh good! It’s the cops… er… rangers. They’re just doing their job and protecting public health. (Photo: Joe Kukura)

Meanwhile, SF Weekly will keep an eye on Hippie Hill and report back to you, as to whether people are indeed following orders from the man — who, by the way, is only trying to save your lungs from the ravages of a serious virus, so please stay at home and cool it with the smash-down-Babylon rhetoric for a minute.

We promise to diligently report on any any chronic problems or sticky situations as SFPD and Rec & Parks rangers do their best to enforce the closure of the meadow. So check back for updates from me, Joe Kukura, or as all you out there in Twitterland know me, @ExercisingDrunk.

 

 
 
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

A 4/20 Flashback to the ‘We Believe’-Era Golden State Warriors of Weed
 By
Despite ‘Essential’ Designation, Cannabis Industry Denied Stimulus Relief
 By
For Many Bay Area Residents, Cannabis is an Essential Medicine
 By
Cannabis Sales Have Been Helter Skelter During Shelter-In-Place
 By