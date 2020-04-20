Live Tweeting the Gated-Up, Closed-Off 4/20 Scene at Hippie Hill

The official orders have been blunt: cannabis lovers are to stay away from Golden Gate Park on 4/20. But the question remains — will all pot enthusiasts heed the directive?

The cancellation of 4/20 festivities at Robin Williams Meadow renders this year’s high holiday perhaps the suckiest 4/20 ever. But at least you’re safe, and we strongly encourage you to stay home and enjoy some of the many 4/20 livestreams and online smokeouts accessible online.

Oh good! It’s the cops… er… rangers. They’re just doing their job and protecting public health. (Photo: Joe Kukura)

Meanwhile, SF Weekly will keep an eye on Hippie Hill and report back to you, as to whether people are indeed following orders from the man — who, by the way, is only trying to save your lungs from the ravages of a serious virus, so please stay at home and cool it with the smash-down-Babylon rhetoric for a minute.

We promise to diligently report on any any chronic problems or sticky situations as SFPD and Rec & Parks rangers do their best to enforce the closure of the meadow. So check back for updates from me, Joe Kukura, or as all you out there in Twitterland know me, @ExercisingDrunk.

SF Rec and Parks rangers out in full force at the main entrances of Golden Gate Park. “Park’s Closed!” a ranger shouted as I neared the entrance #StayAtHome #420HippieHill pic.twitter.com/mGPABtTUW4 — Joe Kukura (@ExercisingDrunk) April 20, 2020

Rangers at Golden Gate Park are wearing more gear than usual and patrolling Robin Williams Meadow on ATVs. #StayAtHome #420HippieHill pic.twitter.com/1QpeijDgt2 — Joe Kukura (@ExercisingDrunk) April 20, 2020

Heavy SFPD and park ranger presence keeping cars off JFK Ave. Pedestrians allowed on JFK but paths to Hippie Hill blocked #StayAtHome #420HippieHill pic.twitter.com/agReXNw0nQ — Joe Kukura (@ExercisingDrunk) April 20, 2020

Park rangers stand guard blocking all paths to Hippie Hill #StayAtHome #420HippieHill pic.twitter.com/HH1HneOxrL — Joe Kukura (@ExercisingDrunk) April 20, 2020

Signage alone doing the job in some parts of a very empty Golden Gate park #StayAtHome #420HippieHill pic.twitter.com/i4noII8RmL — Joe Kukura (@ExercisingDrunk) April 20, 2020

See him? A park ranger staking out on paths near Hippie Hill #StayAtHome #420HippieHill pic.twitter.com/lOMiROIKpB — Joe Kukura (@ExercisingDrunk) April 20, 2020

T-minus 60 minutes til 4:20, and there are more people line at Whole Foods than at all of Hippie Hill #StayAtHome #420HippieHill pic.twitter.com/wWBRDx1RTb — Joe Kukura (@ExercisingDrunk) April 20, 2020

Here’s a first! Sprinklers going at full blast on Hippie Hill as 4:20 fast approaches #StayAtHome #420HippieHill pic.twitter.com/Z20LJNJV3f — Joe Kukura (@ExercisingDrunk) April 20, 2020