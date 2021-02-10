City to Begin Vaccinating Teachers, Essential Workers

Slowly but surely, more and more San Franciscans are getting a shot in the arm.

City officials have announced that on Feb. 24, people in phase 1b of California’s vaccination plan, including teachers, food industry workers, childcare providers, and emergency service workers will be eligible to receive doses. The 115,000 people in phase 1b will join the 210,000 or so healthcare workers and people over 65 in phase 1a, who are currently being vaccinated.

“As we keep making progress vaccinating healthcare workers and people 65 and older, we’re looking ahead to the next phase and are making sure we’re ready to vaccinate workers quickly so they can safely be out in the city serving the community,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

People living or working in San Francisco who fall into tier 1b, or anyone eager to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, can sign up to get in line at sf.gov/getvaccinated.

The city now has several vaccination hubs open, including at City College and the Moscone Center. Individuals will get vaccinated by their healthcare provider, whether at a city-run site or at their regular hospital or clinic.

San Francisco will be entering phase 1b later than some neighboring counties. Across the Bay in Alameda County, phase 1b vaccinations are already underway. This discrepancy is likely due to the large number of healthcare workers who live and work in San Francisco — a factor that Mayor Breed had previously said could slow down the city’s process.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 9, over 101,000 San Francisco residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine — about 13 percent of the city’s vaccine-eligible population — and 27,000 individuals had been fully vaccinated with both doses.