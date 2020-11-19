COVID Curfews Coming to California

If you’re in the East Bay, prepare to hunker down. If you’re in San Francisco, prepare to prepare to hunker down.

Today Governor Gavin Newsom announced a nightly curfew order for counties in the purple tier of California’s reopening plan. Those counties — which currently include every Bay Area county except San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin — will have a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew every day for a month, starting this Saturday. The vast majority of Californians — 94 percent — live in counties in the purple tier, where coronavirus transmission is considered “widespread.”

Governor Newsom described it as a “limited” curfew, similar to the shelter in place order at the beginning of the pandemic, with exemptions for getting food, accessing medical care, or travelling to essential work. Non-essential businesses will not be permitted to remain open during the curfew hours.

With its red tier designation, San Francisco will not be subject to the curfew… for now. However, if case counts continue trending upward, San Francisco could move into the purple tier and be forced to endure this latest restriction.

All the more reason to be extra-cautious during Thanksgiving.

