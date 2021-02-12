CVS Pharmacies Giving Vaccines in Bay Area

One of America’s largest pharmacy chains is providing COVID-19 vaccines at its drug stores across the country, including here in San Francisco.

CVS is now administering shots to eligible individuals throughout the Bay Area, with locations in the East Bay, South Bay, and on the Peninsula also participating.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines are set by the state and local governments. State-level criteria can be found here. San Francisco residents can check their eligibility status and sign up to be notified when they may receive a shot by visiting the city’s COVID-19 information portal.