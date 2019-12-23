Driver Fatally Crashes into Ingleside Muni Boarding Island

A 67-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Ingleside on Saturday, police said Monday.

The driver of a silver Nissan SUV crashed into a Muni boarding island at Ocean and Ashton avenues, roughly between San Francisco State University and City College of San Francisco in the Ingleside neighborhood. The 67-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released by the Medical Examiner’s Office, was found dead behind the wheel upon the police’s arrival around 1:07 am.

Another collision occurred on Sunday at 1:08 pm, when a 77-year-old driver struck a pedestrian on Irving Street and 21st Avenue near Golden Gate Park. The 71-year-old man who was hit was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Police are investigating the fatal collision and ask anyone with information to call the anonymous 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411.