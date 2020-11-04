Election Results in San Francisco

As San Francisco anxiously awaits the results of the presidential election, most local races have already been decided. Remarkably, every incumbent politician in San Francisco appears on track for reelection. That includes decisive victories Scott Wiener, the incumbent State Senator challenged by the 26-year old Democratic Socialist Jackie Fielder, and Dean Preston, the incumbent District 5 Supervisor challenged by moderate former Supervisor Vallie Brown.

However, if Myrna Melgar and Marjan Philhour hold on to their narrow leads in supervisorial districts 7 and 1, it could significantly shift the balance of power on the Board of Supervisors, providing Mayor London Breed with two new allies in City Hall.

San Francisco voters also appear on track to approve nearly every city ballot measure, including a contentious transfer tax increase to fund affordable housing, and a sales tax increase to provide a stable source of funding for Caltrain.

At the state level, Proposition 22, an Uber- and Lyft-sponsored measure that exempts app-based drivers from state employment law passed, as did measures to expand parolee voting rights and internet privacy. A measure to allow cities to expand rent control failed, as did a measure to reinstate affirmative action. Proposition 15, which would roll back Prop 13 and increase commercial property taxes, is narrowly trailing.

And as for that other race, 86 percent of San Francisco voters chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We’ll have to wait and see how key swing states come down on that one.

Results will be updated with the latest information. * indicates the race is still competitive, and the result could change.

Board of Supervisors:

District 1: Marjan Philhour or Connie Chan*

District 3: Aaron Peskin

District 5: Dean Preston

District 7: Myrna Melgar*

District 9: Hillary Ronen

District 11: Ahsha Safaí

SF Ballot Measures:

A: Homelessness and parks bond, PASSED

B: Creating a new department of streets and sanitation, PASSED

C: Removing citizenship requirements for serving on city commissions, PASSED

D: Creating a new Sheriff oversight commission, PASSED

E: Eliminating a requirement for the city to have a certain number of police officers, PASSED

F: Business tax overhaul, PASSED

G: Allowing youth to vote in local elections*, narrowly trailing

H: Expediting commercial permits: PASSED

I: Increasing real estate transfer tax, PASSED

J: Parcel tax for SFUSD, PASSED

K: Allowing the city to build and own affordable housing, PASSED

L: CEO Tax, PASSED

RR: Sales tax increase to fund Caltrain, PASSED

State Senate:

District 11: Wiener



State Assembly:

District 17: David Chiu

District 19: Phil Ting

State Propositions:

14: Stem cell research bond*, leading

15: Property tax increase for commercial properties*, narrowly trailing

16: Affirmative action, FAILED

17: Giving parolees the right to vote, PASSED

18: Giving 17 year olds the right to vote in primaries*, trailing

19: Modifying residential property taxes*, narrowly leading

20: Increasing punishments for crime, FAILED

21: Allowing cities to expand rent control: FAILED

22: Uber-backed gig work bill: PASSED

23: Add new regulations to dialysis clinics: FAILED

24: Internet privacy laws, PASSED

25: Ending cash bail*, trailing

Board of Education

Jenny Lam

Mark Sanchez

Kevine Bogess*

Matt Alexander*

Community College Board

Shanell Williams

Tom Temprano

Aliya Chisti

Alan Wong

BART Board

District 7: Lateefah Simon

District 9: Bevan Dufty

U.S. House

District 12: Nancy Pelosi

District 14: Jackie Speier



