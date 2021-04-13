Everyone 16 and Older is Now Vaccine Eligible in SF

Shout it from hilltops: Everyone, age 16 and over, is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Francisco.

With the city consistently meeting its goal of giving 10,000 doses per day, and nearly 60 percent of the adult population having received at least one dose, city leaders have determined that open season could start a couple of days early. (The city had previously said vaccines would be available to everybody on April 15.)

Vaccines are being administered at several locations throughout the city, including hospitals, CVS and Walgreens locations, and mass vaccination sites like City College and the Moscone Center. Go to sf.gov to sign up for an appointment at a convenient time and place.

Pro tip: Most providers update their appointment availability overnight, so your best shot at booking a… shot could be early in the morning.

So please, for everyone’s sake, go sign up now.