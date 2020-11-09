FDT on the Golden Gate Bridge

On the day of president-elect Joe Biden’s victory, youth activists, protestors wearing The Handmaid’s Tale costumes, and the sisters of Sean Monterrosa, a 22-year-old, San Francisco-raised Latino American who was killed by Vallejo police in June, gathered with yellow umbrellas by the Golden Gate Bridge. Their umbrellas carried the names of Black and brown people who were killed by the police: Oscar Grant, Daniel Prude, Monterrosa — the list goes on. YG’s “FDT” played while protestors yelled “Fuck Donald Trump” and cars honked.