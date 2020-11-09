FDT on the Golden Gate Bridge

On the day of president-elect Joe Biden’s victory, youth activists, protestors wearing The Handmaid’s Tale costumes, and the sisters of Sean Monterrosa, a 22-year-old, San Francisco-raised Latino American who was killed by Vallejo police in June, gathered with yellow umbrellas by the Golden Gate Bridge. Their umbrellas carried the names of Black and brown people who were killed by the police: Oscar Grant, Daniel Prude, Monterrosa — the list goes on. YG’s “FDT” played while protestors yelled “Fuck Donald Trump” and cars honked.

A rally against police brutality on the Golden Gate Bridge on November 7, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Chris Victorio

Protestors march across the Golden Gate Bridge on November 7, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Chris Victorio

(L-R) Michelle and Ashley Monterrosa hold an umbrella with their late brother’s name. Sean Monterrosa was killed by Vallejo police in June 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to SFMC).

(L-R) Katherine Vellleman, Kristina McCandless, Meghan and Riley attend a rally by Vigil for Democracy at the Golden Gate Bridge on November 7, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Chris Victorio

Police show up at the Vigil for Democracy. Photo by Chris Victorio

Photo by Chris Victorio