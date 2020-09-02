Fox: Nancy Pelosi Went to a Salon, SF is a Wasteland

In what is certainly a coup for the Trump propaganda machine, earlier today Fox News released leaked security camera footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traipsing through a Cow Hollow hair salon sans mask.

The clip, captured on Monday, Aug. 31, comes as the personal services sector, which includes gyms, nail salons, massage therapy, and hairstyling, continues to struggle with local coronavirus regulations. Even as the city moves to allow these businesses to conduct operations outside, personal trainers and beauticians worry it won’t be enough to keep them afloat.

It is certainly not a good look for the long-serving San Francisco Democrat, who said through a spokesman that she thought she was following local rules regarding COVID-19 regulations.

“This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” said Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff to Pelosi, told Fox.

However, according to that troubling conservative political maxim — often attributed to Ronald Reagan and undeniably fine tuned to dismiss anyone seeking to offer a nuanced rebuttal to bumper sticker rhetoric: “If you’re explaining, you’re losing.”

In the same article, Erica Kious, the owner of eSalon, called Pelosi’s visit “a slap in the face,” before the story pivoted to using her scare-quoted words like little splashes of hot sauce in a classic right-wing attack on San Francisco:

“Kious said that the area where her salon is located has turned into ‘a third world country,’” … “adding that the homeless population is ‘everywhere’ and ‘defecating’ all over the city.”

It would seem that the story’s reporter and Kious were playing a bit fast and loose with the words “area” and “everywhere,” as eSalon is located near the corner of Union and Steiner streets — not far from the imposing mansions of Pacific Heights. In other words, it doesn’t exactly have that Turk and Golden Gate vibe, although you can enjoy an excellent outdoor brunch on Chestnut Street in the Marina, which is also nearby.

If you want to read the full Goebbels-esque hit piece (and, in turn, get served targeted ads for whatever snake oil male enhancement supplements Alex Jones is selling) you can find the article yourself. Fox News doesn’t need any link love from us.