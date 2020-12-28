A Guide to Giving Back This Holiday Season

It’s true: our economic system has turned a holiday originally intended to be a celebration selfless giving into a circus of wanton consumption. But that doesn’t mean the reason for the season has been forgotten. You can still make a difference by helping provide warmth, food, and shelter to those who have been turned away from every inn in town. Despite the Dec. 6 regional stay-at-home order, there are still abundant opportunities to volunteer and donate money this season. Keep reading for a guide to spreading joy and goodwill during the coldest months of the year.



Support the Unhoused

Serve a meal or volunteer as a tutor with Bay Area Rescue Mission, which provides emergency services for unhoused people and supports them with substance abuse and job placement programs.



Fundraise, help out virtually, or join a volunteer pod at GLIDE, a longtime city institution that provides food and shelter to people in need and advances social justice through a variety of initiatives.

Combat Food Insecurity

Sign up for a shift with the SF-Marin Food Bank, whose pop-up food pantries are in need of extra volunteers. You can also deliver meals to homes around the Bay Area.



Opt-in to serve as a meal runner with Food Runners, an organization that supports local food programs by collecting and distributing leftover food from restaurants.



Choose from a variety of open positions with Project Open Hand, which relies on volunteers to prepare, package and distribute meals daily.

Care for the Elderly

Help prevent hunger and isolation in senior citizens with Meals on Wheels San Francisco, where you can grocery shop, deliver emergency kits, decorate holiday cards or make recurring virtual social calls.



Play bingo with low-income or unhoused seniors at the Curry Senior Center.

Make Some Furry Friends

Join one of the city’s largest animal protection volunteer corps at the San Francisco SPCA (if you’re in middle or high school, you can sign up for dedicated volunteer Saturdays or multi-week programs).



Consider fostering a pup with Rocket Dog Rescue — or, if you’re more of a cat person, temporarily take in a cat from Wonder Cat Rescue.



Already have a beloved fur baby of your own? Pay it forward with Muttville, an organization that rehomes orphaned senior dogs, often matching them with senior citizens in need of a companion.

Go Green

Get your green thumb on with the Bay Nature Institute, where volunteers can help out with regional habitat restoration.



Join the Marine Mammal Center’s animal care crew or rescue and response team.



Harness your inner nerd and teach natural science to children in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties with Environmental Volunteers.