Libraries to Reopen for Curbside Pickup

E-readers burning a hole in your brain? Fear not. Print books, which have been unavailable since shelter in place began, will be going on loan once again at the San Francisco Public Library through the SFPL To Go program.

Starting August 10, SFPL members will be able to reserve books, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks at the Main Library and pick them up curbside. The Excelsior Branch will open for curbside pickup the following day, with other branches gradually coming back online as staffing allows.

“We are thrilled to launch SFPL To Go and to see all of our patrons again at our front doors,” said City Librarian Michael Lambert in a press release. “We thank everyone for their patience as we implement contact-free service throughout the City. As we look ahead, Library staff will continually reevaluate our operations and develop safety protocols for the next phases of service.”

Library members can reserve materials online, via email at info@sfpl.org, or by phone at 415 557 4400.

San Francisco is in fact the last Bay Area library system to open for curbside pickup. The reason for the delay? City librarians have been working the front lines of the pandemic — assisting with contact tracing, staffing at hotels for the homeless, and other emergency services. The full reopening of San Francisco’s branch libraries will depend on the city’s ability to get the pandemic in check.