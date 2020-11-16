Non-Essential Offices Must Close

With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly across California, the state is imposing new restrictions on reopening.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that 40 counties will move back a tier in California’s reopening plan. That includes San Francisco, which went from yellow to red. In practice, that means non-essential offices, which were allowed to reopen last month, will now have to close. Additionally, gyms and climbing gyms will have to reduce their capacity from 25 percent to 10 percent.

Still, San Francisco remains an outlier in terms of its public health metrics, meaning that, at least for now, the city will face fewer restrictions than the rest of the state.

Several Bay Area counties, including Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa and Solano, were moved into the even more restrictive purple tier. In those counties, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and museums will not be permitted to operate indoors, among other rules. About 94 percent of California residents live in counties in the purple tier.

Across the country, new case counts are at their highest daily average since the beginning of the pandemic, with about 150,000 people per day testing positive for the virus.

Public health director Grant Colfax said at a separate press conference Monday that San Francisco is not currently planning to roll back any more of its reopening plans.

“We are emphasizing the fact that people should not travel during the holiday season,” he said. “We hope that this is enough to beat back the surge.”

